ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

What we learned from UConn women’s basketball 115-42 exhibition game victory over Kutztown

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

The 2022-23 UConn women’s basketball team took the court for the first time on Sunday, defeating Division II Kutztown 115-42 in an exhibition game at XL Center.

The Huskies impressed on offense, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 48.3% from long range. Azzi Fudd led the way with 29 points and nine 3-pointers. Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász were close behind her with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

UConn outscored its opponent 61-18 in the second half to coast to the 73-point win. Geno Auriemma’s squad scored 46 points off turnovers and had a 50-10 edge in the paint while holding its opponent to 28.6% shooting from the field.

“The things that you try to monitor in games like this are more or less how was our approach to the game and how did we stay consistent throughout the game in terms of what our effort was like, what’s our communication like, how’s the ball movement?” Auriemma said. “I thought we did those things that we’re trying to do. ... I thought the ball movement was great. And that’s a good sign going forward, you know, the ball didn’t get stuck in anybody’s hands.”

The Huskies are back in action on Thursday. The season opener against Northeastern tips off at 7 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion and will be broadcasted on SNY.

Here is what stood out from the UConn’s first live action of 2022-23:

Starting lineup, minutes distribution and health updates

The Huskies went with a starting five of Nika Mühl, Fudd, Lopez Sénéchal, Aaliyah Edwards and Juhász.

Caroline Ducharme, who started 11 games last season, was unavailable for the contest. Auriemma said earlier in the week that the sophomore guard was a “maybe” for the exhibition contest due to neck stiffness.

“She’s just trying to get her stiff neck loosened up, and we’re having a hard time with that,” Auriemma said postgame. “It comes and goes, you know, some days it’s really good, some days not so good. So we’re trying to get it consistently good.

“We’re getting closer and closer ... It’s going to be something maybe she’ll have to deal with all year long, I don’t know. ... She’s really antsy, you know, she wants to get out there.”

Joining Ducharme on the bench were Paige Bueckers (torn ACL) and Ice Brady (torn patella), who have both been ruled out for the season. In other health news, Aaliyah Edwards was wearing a face mask, as expected. She will be masked up for the foreseeable future after breaking her nose in practice a few weeks ago following a collision with Mühl.

Auriemma went with a seven-player rotation in the first half, at the end of which the Huskies held a 54-24 lead.

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, Aubrey Griffin entered the game for Edwards as the first player off the bench with 3:52 left in the first quarter. Ayanna Patterson was the second substitution with just under a minute left in the opening frame. Griffin played just under 23 minutes and Patterson played 21, notching a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Amari DeBerry entered the game at the start of the fourth quarter and Inês Bettencourt subbed in a few minutes later.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal impresses in debut

Lou Lopez Sénéchal had quite the performance in her debut for the Huskies. She finished with 22 points on 9 of 16 shooting, along with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“It felt great,” Lopez Sénécha said. “I mean the atmosphere of the fans and sharing the court with my teammates, it’s always a special feeling for the first game of the season.”

The Fairfield transfer scored the first points of the afternoon for the Huskies and refused to slow down from there.

With under two minutes left in the first quarter, she drained a 3-pointer off an assist from Juhász. She then grabbed a rebound on the defensive end of the floor and scored another trey on the next possession, extending a 15-0 UConn run earning loud cheers from the XL Center crowd. She went on to score 18 points in the first half to lead all players.

Lopez Sénéchal cramped up a few minutes into the fourth quarter. She was stretched out by a trainer and then went to the bench on her own accord, albeit limping a bit. Already having played 31 minutes, she then sat on the bench for the rest of the afternoon, stretching out her left leg from time to time.

What we learned about the guards

Azzi Fudd and Nika Mühl are being asked to take on much bigger roles this season to make up for the loss of Bueckers.

They both took turns handling the ball for Huskies throughout Sunday afternoon, combining for 16 assists to five turnovers.

In addition to her team-high 29 points, Fudd had five assists. Mühl did a little bit of everything for UConn, finishing with seven points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Fudd had a slow first half, recording just six points. But she went off in the third quarter, draining four triples and showing exactly why the Huskies will look to her as their go-to scoring option this season.

“I missed a lot in the first half, so I had a mixed mindset of how many more can I miss before I make one?” Fudd said. “But once I got the rhythm I was pretty confident they were going in.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ctbites.com

40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)

It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it.  Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass.  “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country

'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
therealdeal.com

Simon surrenders Connecticut mall to lenders

Simon Property Group is out at a Connecticut mall. The real estate investment trust and its partners recently relinquished the Crystal Mall in Connecticut to its lenders, CT Insider reported. David Simon’s firm owed $81 million on a commercial mortgage for the Waterford property. Oversight of the commercial mortgage-backed...
WATERFORD, CT
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?

There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut Election 2022: State Treasurer race

CONNECTICUT, USA — After over three years of serving as Connecticut's current State Treasurer, Shawn T. Wooden will not be seeking reelection. The decision was announced this past spring. With that said, there is an empty seat to fill to handle the state's finances in the governor's administration. Erick...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Army National Guard

Here is Renee's conversation with Sgt Christine Jeltema of the CT State Police and Major for the Army National Guard for Veteran's Day!. Big Y World Class Market extends our thanks and appreciation to our family, friends, neighbors, and customers who have bravely and honorably served our country in the armed forces. We honor and salute your selfless sacrifice to keep our nation free. From all of us at Big Y, thank you for your service!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy