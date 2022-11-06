With the focus on the midterm elections, we wanted to share some podcasts to help you break down election results nationwide. And don’t forget to tune in to our local political experts we featured in September .



NPR’s Politics Podcast is a daily roundup of what’s happening in politics around the country and why it matters.



FiveThirtyEight’s Politics Podcast uses polling data to analyze what voters are thinking in each state.



Politico’s Playbook is a daily look at what’s driving the news in Washington, DC.



Pod Save America is a bi-weekly podcast hosted by former aides to President Obama chatting about the latest political news.



Opinion: Potomac Watch gives you the latest developments and analysis on what’s happening in the nation’s capital from the award-winning Wall Street Journal opinion pages.



Whichever party wins control of the House and Senate, we know half the country will be celebrating and the other half will be counting down the days until the next election. The New York Times’ The Run-Up looks at how the country became so politically divided.

The post Look & Listen: midterm elections appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .