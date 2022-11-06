ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Holiday travel: Airfare has become more expensive at these airports, data shows

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A42t4_0j0x4Rs000

(NEXSTAR) – With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, you may be thinking about your holiday travel plans. Travel experts are anticipating high demand and more expensive flights this season after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

A new report shows a ticket for certain airports may be more expensive than others.

Reviewing the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the financial planning website SmartAsset recently ranked the nation’s busiest airports based on how expensive airfare has become over the last year.

BTS data shows that nationally, the average airfare during the second quarter of 2022 rose to $397, up from $338 at the start of the year. While that is up from the average price of $295 seen during the second quarter of 2020, when air travelers were restricted by COVID, it’s lower than the average $406 travelers saw at the end of 2019, just before the pandemic.

Expensive fuel, staffing challenges, and high demand have all contributed to the rising costs. Though experts expect airline prices to cool soon, SmartAsset found that isn’t exactly the case so far at some airports.

SmartAsset reviewed the 100 busiest airports in the U.S. and compared them across three metrics: average airfare costs (specifically domestic one-way and round-trip tickets) for the second quarter of 2022, the percentage change compared to the same time last year, and dollar amount change in the average airfare.

Across those airports, SmartAsset found 45 have seen the average airfare rise by more than $100 over the last year. Though that may seem relatively small, for many airports, that’s an increase of more than 40%.

Airports in the West have seen the largest year-over-year price increases, including locations in California, Washington, Arizona, and Idaho.

Here are the 10 airports that have seen the largest increases in airfare between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, as well as the percent and dollar amount changes, according to SmartAsset:

RankAirportPercent ChangeDollar Amount Change

1 Pensacola International51.28%$157

2 Fresno Yosemite International42.15%$140

3 Seattle/Tacoma International49.18%$144

4 Los Angeles International42.22%$133

5 Bozeman Yellowstone International43.27%$134

6 Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International37.52%$137

7 Spokane International41.61%$129

8 Tucson International37.60%$128

9 Boise Air Terminal43.29%$128

10 Detroit Metro Wayne County41.64%$126

At three airports – Dane County Regional in Madison, Wisconsin; Washington Dulles International; and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International – the average airfares have risen to over $500. Two other airports weren’t far behind: San Francisco International’s average airfare is $499 while Greenville-Spartanburg International’s is $490.

While airfare has climbed at all of the airports SmartAsset reviewed, prices haven’t risen drastically everywhere. At two airports, the average airfare remains below $150: St. Pete Clearwater International and Orlando Sanford International.

The average airfare at Kahului Airport in Hawaii has changed the least over the last year, rising just $7.

Here are the 10 airports that have seen the smallest changes to their average fare:

RankAirportPercent ChangeDollar Amount Change

100Kahului Airport2.40%$7

99St Pete Clearwater International10.03%$13

98Ellison Onizuka Kona International at Keahole4.25%$12

97Bob Hope8.22%$22

96Metropolitan Oakland International10.81%$30

95Long Beach Airport14.26%$36

94Buffalo Niagara International13.10%$41

93Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International14.16%$43

92LaGuardia16.36%$45

91Orlando Sanford International24.74%$29

The price changes may seem stark but some of the jumps are due to the cheaper airfare seen during the pandemic. Experts note some of the prices we’re seeing now are still lower than we had in the months leading up to the pandemic.

Though the “sweet spot” for getting the best prices on holiday airfare has passed, there are some days that are better to fly on than others around Thanksgiving and Christmas, travel guides say.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30 and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday morning proves that! While the storm is not organized enough to be classified as a tropical storm, it does have tropical storm force winds. This won’t be a devastating storm for us, but it will be impactful. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest nearly 3 dozen arrests in drug trafficking conspiracy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A targeted operation led to 32 arrests across Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico related to a Southeastern drug trafficking conspiracy. According to officials, a newly unsealed federal indictment charges almost three dozen defendants due to their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that focused in south Georgia reaching into the Caribbean. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia, SC 2022 midterm election results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Polls have officially closed in both Georgia and South Carolina on Election Day, however, as long as you’ve been in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot. Results will begin to trickle in as we wait patiently to see who voters have chosen to take office. View the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Chairman responds to voter’s rejection of TSPLOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years. “While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects arraigned in Glennville mistaken identity homicide case

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Under heavy security Tuesday morning, an alleged suspect and his accomplice in the shooting death of Glennville resident Bobby Kicklighter in Jan. 2021, were arraigned for his death. Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin were arraigned before Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart in Tattnall County. Both are facing the death penalty in […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 14-year-old boy found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe. Savannah Police say that Zyontae Allen, 14, was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on Nov. 6. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and crocs, but police say that he may have changed into different clothes. SPD announced Allen […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy