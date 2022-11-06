Bengals Punctuate Interception With Massive Snow Angels Celebration (Video)

It was a big first half for Cincinnati against Carolina, and they celebrated accordingly.

The first half of Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Panthers gave Cincinnati fans plenty to celebrate. And so, following a second-quarter interception, the Bengals’ defense got a little creative.

Already leading 21–0, Cincinnati got the ball back on an interception by Germaine Pratt, giving the Bengals the ball back in Carolina territory. To commemorate the occasion, the Cincinnati defense decided to have a little party in the end zone—complete with a group snow angel celebration.

Winter may be around the corner, but snow wasn’t anywhere near the realm of possibilities in Cincinnati on Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s and nothing but clear skies above. But when you’re in the midst of putting a 35–0 first-half beatdown on your opponent, I suppose anything goes.

The Bengals got five touchdowns from Joe Mixon, and at one point had 17 first downs before Carolina got its first. A game that lopsided calls for lots of celebrating, even if it doesn’t match the current weather conditions.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals .