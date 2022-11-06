Referee Collides With Vikings Defender on Commanders’ TD Pass

The Minnesota safety looked like he was about to make an interception before colliding with the official.

Look away, Vikings fans. It was a brutal sequence to watch when the Commanders scored a long touchdown pass at the beginning of the second half—and yet, the hard part to witness wasn’t the score, but how Curtis Samuel got in the end zone.

A referee was caught at the 7-yard line when Samuel was draped by two defenders. As if the two defenders weren’t enough, safety Cameron Bynum had his eyes on the ball and was looking to make a play on the deep pass.

But Bynum and the official collided, blocking his path to the ball. They both fell to the ground before Bynum could make a play, and it’s safe to say the Vikings defender wasn’t happy when he got back up.

Samuel caught the ball and rolled into the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown pass to take a 10–7 lead. After the play, Bynum can be seen on his knees and looking distraught over the official’s mistake, which likely cost him an interception and his team the lead.

