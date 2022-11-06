Ravens TE Mark Andrews Ruled Out vs. Saints due to Injury

The tight end injured his shoulder against Tampa Bay in Week 8.

As the Ravens travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Monday night, they will be without one of their top offensive weapons, Baltimore announced tight end Mark Andrews will miss the game with knee and shoulder injuries.

Andrews was forced to leave to Ravens’ last game against Tampa Bay with a right shoulder injury, after he already was dealing with a knee injury entering that game. The tight end is arguably Baltimore’s most impactful offensive player aside from quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he currently leads the team with 42 catches and 488 receiving yards, coming off an All-Pro season last year.

Besides missing Andrews, Baltimore already has to replace Rashod Bateman in the offense. The wide receiver will miss the rest of the season after committing to undergo surgery on his injured foot .

Baltimore enters Monday night’s game against the Saints with a 5-3 record, good enough for first place in the AFC North.

More NFL Coverage:

Raven Country: Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, visit Raven Country .