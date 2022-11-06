ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens TE Mark Andrews Ruled Out vs. Saints due to Injury

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtSSB_0j0x4Mhb00

The tight end injured his shoulder against Tampa Bay in Week 8.

As the Ravens travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Monday night, they will be without one of their top offensive weapons, Baltimore announced tight end Mark Andrews will miss the game with knee and shoulder injuries.

Andrews was forced to leave to Ravens’ last game against Tampa Bay with a right shoulder injury, after he already was dealing with a knee injury entering that game. The tight end is arguably Baltimore’s most impactful offensive player aside from quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he currently leads the team with 42 catches and 488 receiving yards, coming off an All-Pro season last year.

Besides missing Andrews, Baltimore already has to replace Rashod Bateman in the offense. The wide receiver will miss the rest of the season after committing to undergo surgery on his injured foot .

Baltimore enters Monday night’s game against the Saints with a 5-3 record, good enough for first place in the AFC North.

More NFL Coverage:

Raven Country: Roquan Smith Will Be Ready to Play for New Defense With Ravens

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, visit Raven Country .

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season

The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy