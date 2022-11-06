ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw In Hot Water Over Suicide Joke During Fox NFL Sunday Broadcast

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago

Yikes…

I’m not gonna lie, I’ve always liked Terry Bradshaw.

A Super Bowl winning quarterback, an entertaining football analyst, and just an overall fun personality… he’s starred in some halfway decent sitcoms and a killer Matthew McConaughey rom-com. He’s even got a a few country music songs that he’s recorded, including a cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome, I Could Cry.”

That being said, my man is slipping lately.

With a handful off-color comments in the past few years, and that ignorant Aaron Rodgers rant about horse medicine, Terry Bradshaw has once again found himself in hot water, with a pretty dark comment he made on the Fox pregame show this morning.

In regards to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray running frequently during the game this season, and the lack of the Cardinals running game, Bradshaw said:

“They’re not gonna run, they just can’t do it. Their mentality is throw, throw, throw… I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

Whoa, back up Terry… put it in reverse Terry (sorry, I couldn’t resist.)

Of course, all of his colleague were quick to denounce a joke like that, with Howie Long saying that it was “a little dark” for their audience, and Michael Strahan giving the camera a hilarious “can you believe this dude just said that?” face.

Bradshaw brushed it off with a “well, you know what I’m saying,” defense, but I think we can all agree that a football broadcast doesn’t need suicide jokes.

And look I’m not one of those “words are violence” people, I don’t think we need to “cancel” Terry, but this isn’t a comedy show, this a football broadcast… you just got to be more professional.

But understandably, people didn’t like it, with some even calling for him to be fired and/or retire:

I suspect an apology is coming soon…

One more time for the people…

“PUT IT IN REVERSE TERRY!”

The post Terry Bradshaw In Hot Water Over Suicide Joke During Fox NFL Sunday Broadcast first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

