ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

The enduring seduction of “Dangerous Liaisons” — on stage, film, and now TV

By Melanie McFarland
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dNKr_0j0x4Dl400

"Les Liaisons Dangereuses" author Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' daring extended beyond the scandalous content contained within his 1782 novel. If its themes of vengeance, power, lust, duplicity and cruelty went too far, his aspirations for his novel's legacy reached further still.

Laclos' epistolary novel spins a web of decadent self-involvement and class warfare through the exchange of letters between the Marquise de Merteuil, a wealthy widow, and her former lover Vicomte de Valmont.

"I resolved to write a book that would be quite outside the ordinary trend," he's quoted as saying, "which would make a sensation and echo over the world after I left it." The career military officer succeeded at his mission in his time, but even more so in ours.

"Les Liaisons Dangereuses," better known as "Dangerous Liaisons," has inspired literary retellings, operas, ballets, stage productions, films and as of this month, a luscious eight-episode drama on Starz. Technically this rendition is a prequel that presents the origin stories of Marquise de Merteuil and Valmont before they had wealth, or in Valmont's case, a title with any coins behind it.

While not innocents by any means, the woman who began as Camille (Alice Englert) and her lover Valmont (Nicholas Denton) come to their grifting game as a matter of survival, although Camille soon realizes she'll have to rely on her wits and fast thinking to elevate her station and avenge her sex.

Like all versions of these characters, our anti-heroine and Valmont make a sport of manipulating others, and each other, competing to ruin the characters of those deemed challenging enough to ensnare.

Its setting in the years before the French Revolution has led some to view it as a critique of the aristocracy, which ignores what a sensation it was among the rich and influential in Laclos' time, some of whom were his patrons. Within a month of its publication, it sold a thousand copies and earned a fandom that included Marie Antoinette, who is said to have commissioned a copy for her private library.

But if we mainly know "Dangerous Liaisons" through 20th-century interpretation, that probably has something to do with the novel having been banned for decades in the mid-19th century. Only in the early 20th century did it find champions in such notable authors as Aldous Huxley and Virginia Woolf.

It took a few more decades for it to be adapted to film in 1959 for the first time, and controversially, by Roger Vadim, who transplanted the characters to contemporary (by late 1950s standards) France, changed up the French aristocracy for the Parisian bourgeoisie, and plopped Jeanne Moreau and Gérard Philipe into the lead roles.

Although the film was a tremendous box-office success in France, Vadim's version did not turn out to be the standard for most modern pop culture interpretations.

That honor is ascribed to Christopher Hampton's 1985 London stage hit "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," which made it to Broadway in 1987 and starred Alan Rickman as the cunning Valmont. Oh, to have seen that!

Then again, John Malkovich famously, sexily killed the role in Stephen Frears' 1988 adaptation, with Glenn Close giving as good a performance or better as the Marquise alongside Michelle Pfeiffer as Valmont's prey Madame de Tourvel.

Milos Forman brought his spin to the tale in 1989's "Valmont," starring Colin Firth and Annette Bening, but Frears' worked from Hampton's script and expertly directed Malkovich and Close to capture their characters' intimate unknowability.

You can see echoes of their performances, along with Frears' highly stylized depiction of Parisian high society's opulence and the production's restrained humor, in nearly every worthwhile adaptation of Laclos' tale since.

In 1999's "Cruel Intentions" Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe play the elegant, perilously bored fiends bent on sullying the reputations of Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon, this time in Manhattan instead of Paris. It is in many respects the prelude to the original "Gossip Girl," right down to the prying, flying texts and blog posts taking the place of Laclos' flurry of letters.

This update is executed with style and aplomb that far exceeds 2022's "Dangerous Liaisons" – courtesy of French Netflix, where the action takes place in Biarritz and where power isn't measured in mere wealth but in the size of one's social media following. It's among the weakest contribution to the catalog, partiuclarly compared to 2003's "Untold Scandal," which translates the story into 18th century Korea seamlessly.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

What is it about Laclos' ruthless high-society predators that keeps us wanting to see more of them? Academics and fans have considered that question for ages. But from a TV or filmgoer's point of view, Valmont and the Marquise de Merteuil are fascinating diviners of human weakness and strategists on how best to exploit them.

Hence, the appeal of the Marquise de Merteuil and Valmont is eternal. Separately and together, they are as seductive as they are contemptible, and experts at revealing only what they want the beholder to see.

They are the fictional forbears of Anna Delvey and every other libertine upper-class grifter one can conceive of. That they're also wealthy people held in high esteem in Parisian society makes them enviable. Who wouldn't want to be them and get away with their crimes against other people's good names and reputations?

What Starz's series is on the verge of figuring out is whether the audience desires to know how they became so fabulously merciless, and whether that will make people understand them better…or better value the mystery surrounding their motivations.

"Dangerous Liaisons" premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, November 6 on Starz.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ On Starz, An Origin Story Of The Couple Scheming Their Way Through French Society

The new Starz series Dangerous Liaisons isn’t a remake of the 1988 film that starred Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer. It’s a prequel of sorts, where an origin story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont is created almost out of whole cloth. How did the two of them become so devious? DANGEROUS LIAISONS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A scene at the opera, where people are gossiping about lascivious rumors. A woman sits in a private box and thinks back to the letters she wrote a younger lover and the mind-blowing sex they had. The Gist:...
The Independent

Living review: Bill Nighy delivers an almost startling transformation in this beautiful period drama

Dir: Oliver Hermanus. Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, Tom Burke. 12A, 102 minutes.Ikiru, in its plaintive modernity, may not be the most widely recognisable of Akira Kurosawa’s films. It can’t be slotted so neatly beside the savage violence and heroic ideals of his historical films, Seven Samurai (1954), Throne of Blood (1957) or Ran (1985). But the 1952 drama’s message, that a worthy legacy can be built from the tiniest and most fleeting of things, has endured. It’s encapsulated in the single image of a dying bureaucrat (played by Takashi Shimura) singing to himself as he...
The Independent

25 unmissable films that were box office bombs, from Shawshank Redemption to Children of Men

It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then, something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
Collider

‘The Fabelmans’ Cast on the Emotional Making of the Film

Stephen Spielberg's highly-anticipated new film, The Fabelmans, is expected to be different from the director's previous films due to its highly personal nature. It follows a semi-autobiographical account of Spielberg's early life, how he found his passion for film, and how he eventually became the world’s most famous filmmaker. On Sunday, The Fabelmans had its first screening in Los Angeles's TCL Chinese Theater. Following the hugely successful premiere, which received a roaring standing ovation, cast members Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabrielle LaBelle, and Seth Rogen commented on their roles in the film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rogen revealed that he initially thought he was in trouble when he received a phone call from Spielberg. When he found out he was actually offered a role, Rogen described it to be a “very surreal moment":
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Netflix Playlist Goes Live For First Time: ‘Glass Onion’ Johnson Cousins On Childhood Film Roots, Alexandre Desplat Conducts ‘Pinocchio’ & More

Some people may be slow to go to cinemas as the pandemic eases, but here in Los Angeles, they’re certainly not sluggish to head to awards season events, and Netflix took over the old Amoeba Records space on Sunset Blvd Monday (aka The Lighthouse Artspace) for their very swanky, in-person concert Playlist event which touted a lineup of platinum composers and music supervisors working on their projects. Not only did the event serve as a music sampling of Q4 Netflix series and movies, but it also doubled as an awards season preview for voters as well. Miramax broke ground on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Steven Spielberg was 'choking' with emotion when meeting Paul Dano for The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg and Paul Dano opened up about the casting process for The Fabelmans. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for an interview published on 2 November, The Fabelmans director and actor recalled an emotional moment they shared on a Zoom call during the movie’s casting process. The Fabelmans...
Boston

The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)

The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
COLORADO STATE
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has taken several dramatic turns over the years. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
ComicBook

Gangs of New York TV Series in the Works From Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese is one of the most iconic living directors with so many famous films under his belt. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas are just some of his beloved films, not to mention The Departed, which earned Scorsese his long overdue Academy Award for Best Director in 2007. One of the many movies Scorsese was nominated for was Gangs of New York, the 2002 crime drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz. The movie scored ten Oscar nominations back in the day, and now Scorsese is planning to revive the story 20 years later.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson review – dinner with the stars

The American Film Institute (AFI) is where Hollywood’s collective memory lives. Anyone who was (or still is) anyone, from Harold Lloyd to Barbra Streisand, has had their brain hoovered and the results transcribed and deposited in the AFI’s vaults for safekeeping. Distinguished film historian Jeanine Basinger and journalist Sam Wasson have been granted access to these treasures, from which they have stitched together what they call “an oral history of Hollywood”. In other words, here are 400 cinema insiders, including directors, makeup people and actors, recounting what it has been like to make-believe for a living.
IndieWire

Sundance Wish List: 40 Films We Hope Will Premiere at the 2023 Festival

After two years of virtual festivals, Sundance is overdue for a comeback. The Park City event is set to return to Park City on January 19 and continue through January 29. While films will still be available to online ticket holders starting January 24, the main emphasis will be the in-person experience that put Sundance on the map in the first place. While the pandemic disrupted the film industry in 2020, Sundance managed to take place that year just before the shutdowns, launching future Best Picture winner “CODA” into an unpredictable landscape. Now, the market and culture of moviegoing remains in...
Deadline

Toni Collette Says Intimacy Coordinators Are “Not Always A Necessity” But There “As A Safety Net”

Toni Collette is talking about intimacy coordinators and how she doesn’t always think they are necessary. “I have to say, in a couple of scenes and different various jobs, I have been offered an intimacy coordinator,” the United States of Tara star told IndieWire in an interview. “But I have felt so connected and safe with my creative partners that the intimacy coordinator felt like they were encroaching upon the process, and I’ve denied them access to the actual scene because I didn’t feel like I needed them.” Earlier this year, Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean expressed to The Times of...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

Kerry Condon, now receiving high marks for her turn opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, will be honored at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, returns March 9 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'House of Flowers' Creator Manolo Caro Signs With UTA (Exclusive)Disney+ Growth Doesn't Outweigh Streaming Losses, Pay TV Challenges as Analysts Cut Stock Price Targets Organized by the nonprofit US-Ireland Alliance headed...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
187K+
Followers
20K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy