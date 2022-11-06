Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Veterans Ceremony on 11/10Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Pedestrian hit, killed ID'd as 82-year-old woman, Oak Lawn police and Cook County officials say
A minivan hit the Chicago woman in Oak Lawn, officials said.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
starvedrock.media
Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley
Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
wjol.com
GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash
A friend of a Shorewood man who was killed in a car accident in Joliet this week has started a GoFundMe page. Twenty-five-year old Charles Hunter died following a crash on Caton Farm Road near Frontage Road in Joliet on Monday morning. He was a passenger in a vehicle when the multi-vehicle crash occurred. Organizer George Doyle from Plainfield started the GoFundMe page to help his childhood friend’s family with funeral expenses.
fox32chicago.com
Man dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Joliet
CHICAGO - A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Joliet Monday morning. At 8 a.m., Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Round east of Von Esch Road for a multiple-vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a 26-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Sonic with...
1 Dead, at Least 2 Injured in Rogers Park Shooting, Officials Say
One person is dead and at least two others were wounded in a shooting in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to Chicago police, three men were standing on a sidewalk in the 6600 block of North Clark Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. when an unidentified assailant fired shots.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
Streeterville crash: Sports car plows through furniture store, destroying items inside
The damaged sports car could be seen just after midnight.
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
fox32chicago.com
DuPage County postal carrier stole 117 checks worth $40K, left bins of undelivered mail in woods: prosecutors
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond has been set for a DuPage County postal carrier who allegedly stole 117 checks intended for others on his mail route. Keevon Dockery, 22, has been charged with five counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst...
wjol.com
Lockport Man Arrested For String of Robberies Along Route 59
The man police believe is responsible for three bank robberies along Route 59 has been arrested. A Lockport man was arrested by Plainfield Police after an officer observed an individual at the PNC Bank, located at 13470 S. Route 59 in Plainfield matching the physical description of the suspect in the previous robberies. Officer Justin Barma took the suspect into custody without incident.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment
On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
WSPY NEWS
Fire causes home collapse in Oswego
A fire caused portions of a house to collapse early Monday morning in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District says that no one was hurt. Firefighters were called just after midnight and arrived to a fire that began...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police say vehicle of missing man found
The Oswego Police Department says that the vehicle belonging to a man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found. However, 54-year-old John Martin has not. Martin was last in contact with friends the morning of October 26. Police describe him as being five feet, eleven inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits a tree, Shuts down a busy local roadway
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
