Read full article on original website
Related
Nicole is thrashing the Bahamas and is forecast to strike Florida
Florida's Atlantic coast is preparing for a rare November hurricane. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it comes ashore as soon as Thursday. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything...
Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall on the Florida coast Wednesday
Hurricane Nicole began approaching the Florida coast Wednesday night, and its impact is expected to be felt across numerous southern states in coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, the storm was about 75 miles east-northeast of West Palm Beach, Florida with maximum...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
wgnsradio.com
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
In North Carolina U.S House races, Democrats Nickel and Davis win 13th and 1st
Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines Tuesday night in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. Nickel served as a state senator since 2018. Speaking to supporters late Tuesday, he reiterated his campaign message to work on bipartisan legislation. "I believe in North Carolina. I believe in the future of North...
Florida braces for Hurricane Nicole, a rare November storm
MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas as U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. It's a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night
Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
Still reeling from Ian, Florida shrimpers are desperate to get back on the water
Jimmy Driggers, 85, got into the fishing business when he was just 13 years old. He's a shrimper in Fort Myers, Fla. "I was a mullet fisherman, [a] commercial fisherman in my younger days," he said. Driggers walks with a prosthetic leg from an injury he sustained on his boat...
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
'Magic mile:' Alabamians drive to Tennessee for a chance at $1.9 billion jackpot
People in Alabama had 1.9 billion reasons to cross the Tennessee line today. There is no state lottery there, so they make the trip to Tennessee to see if they can cash in big on the Powerball.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
Duke Energy names Bowman to replace De May as North Carolina president
Duke Energy has named Kendal Bowman as president of its North Carolina operations. Bowman takes over Jan. 1 from state President Stephen De May, who is retiring after 33 years. She is currently the company's vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for North Carolina. Bowman has been the leading...
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
Here are the key election results from North Carolina
View live election results for key contests in North Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care
If the law passes next year, it would prohibit healthcare providers from performing medical procedures if they ‘enable a minor to identify with an identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.’ In the legislation, the term ‘medical procedure’ includes both surgery and ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing any drug or device to a human being.’
WFAE
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0