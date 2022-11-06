Read full article on original website
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen dies in Levy County crash
A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
mycbs4.com
Two men die in car crash near Horseshoe Beach in Dixie County
Dixie County — Two men died in a single-car crash Sunday morning in Dixie County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the car veered off the road, and hit a tree. This happened north of Horseshoe Beach on CR-351 near SW 782nd AVE at midnight. FHP says the the...
WCJB
Two men dead in Dixie County crash
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are dead after a car crash in Dixie County Saturday night. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a 26-year-old man from Casselberry was driving north on CR 351 in Horseshoe Beach. His sedan drove onto the shoulder of the road by SW 782...
WESH
Seminole County man among 2 killed in crash, troopers say
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has been investigating a deadly crash in Dixie County on Sunday. A sedan crashed on County Road 351 north of Horseshoe Beach around 12 a.m., troopers said. The vehicle drove onto a shoulder before striking a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
mycbs4.com
Fatal shooting in Alachua County believed to be self defense, Sheriff's Office says
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says they do not plan to charge a person who shot and killed their neighbor. A spokesperson says the shooting happened after a dispute between two neighbors, but they believe the shooter acted in self defense. The Sheriff's Office says this...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dixie County crash kills woman
A 76-year-old woman from the Miami area died Saturday afternoon in a single-car accident in Dixie County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. in Old Town. The woman was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 when she veered right onto the grassy shoulder, colliding with a stop sign that came through the windshield.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office develops ‘persons of interest’ in Demiah Appling disappearance
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - After being missing for more than three weeks, the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office has developed “persons of interest” in the disappearance of Demiah Appling. Sheriff’s office officials say Demiah was last seen on Oct. 16 around 9:30 p.m. in the neighborhood of...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry shooting claims one
A dispute between two neighbors led to a fatal shooting in Newberry on Wednesday morning. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), deputies responded to a shooting at 27726 SW 87th Ave. at 9:24 a.m. It was determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor...
wuft.org
Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman crossed busy Southwest Archer Road against the light during rush hour Friday morning and died after being struck by two vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP did not identify the pedestrian but said she walked into the eastbound lanes of Archer Road...
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP. The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road...
WCJB
One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
WCJB
Orlando man kidnaps girl, leads Dixie County deputies on high-speed chase
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details on a high-speed vehicle chase on Halloween that ended in the rescue of an underage girl and the arrest of a man from Orlando. Deputies say they contacted Shawn Persaud of Orlando who was in a vehicle violating...
WCJB
Gainesville Police released new details about multiple shootings in Gainesville over the weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police release new details about their investigation into a pair of shootings over the weekend. Friday night around 10 p.m., officers responded to Sweetwater Square Apartments on NE 15th St. Police say multiple shots were fired in the area. They also say the shots may...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with repeatedly stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Nicholas Irmen, Jr., 57, was arrested early this morning and charged with five different instances of stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to Haven Hospice Attic just after midnight last night in response to a burglary in progress. Officers reportedly found Irmen on the property, inside the gate, which was closed and locked; Irmen had allegedly climbed over the fence and was searching through items in a storage area when officers made contact with him.
alachuachronicle.com
Circle K clerk arrested for stealing $1500
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Miracle Lacoria Stephens, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing about $1500 from Circle K, her employer. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a theft last night at the Circle K at 9303 NW 39th Avenue. The manager of the store reportedly told the deputy that managers had been investigating a cash discrepancy and that Stephens, an employee, had admitted to taking $270 that day; she then gave the money back. Stephens reportedly admitted in a written statement that she had stolen approximately $1500. Another manager reportedly told the deputy that the cash shortage had started on October 30.
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Steinhatchee named Veterans Day destination
Steinhatchee was recently named the No. 3 fishing destination for the Veterans Day weekend by FishingBooker. With Veterans Day falling on a Friday this year, it gives people the opportunity to turn the holiday into a weekend getaway. FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has compiled a...
Comments / 0