Spence vs. Thurman expected to be ordered by WBC today at convention
By Brian Webber: Errol Spence Jr vs. Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is expected to be ordered by the WBC board today at the convention in Mexico. Spence won’t be pleased with the WBC ordering him to take the fight with Thurman, considering that he’s vowed in the past that he wouldn’t give the Florida native a shot after the way he chose not to face him earlier in their careers.
Ghana’s Olympian Unbeaten Prince “Octopus” Dzanie Now in Philly!
By Ken Hissner: Representing Ghana at the 2008 Olympics, Prince Dzanie lost to Cuba’s Idle Torriente. After winning 22 straight in Ghana, the unbeaten Prince Dzanie made his US debut on August 10th at Garden Theater, Detroit, Michigan, stopping Dominican Juan Gabriel Medina, 14-11, with 12 stoppages on a Salita Promotions card.
Teofimo Lopez not excited at fighting Jose Pedraza, wanted Josh Taylor
By Adam Baskin: Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez says he was disappointed about Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza being selected as his next opponent for December 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York because he wanted to challenge Josh Taylor for his WBO light welterweight title. Teofimo admits...
Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
Australia Reports Record Drama Production Expenditure Of $2.3Bn; Spend Shifts Towards Local Films & Series As Streamers Ramp Up Investment
Production expenditure on Australian scripted content reached an all-time high of $2.29bn in the 2021-2022 period to June, according to Screen Australia’s annual drama report, with a record $1.51bn spent on Australian titles and $777m on foreign productions. Overall, $2.29bn was spent across 162 productions that started production or post-production in Australia during the period, compared to $1.94bn spent across 163 productions in 2020/21. The report said the increase was driven by a record spend on Australian theatrical features ($786m up from $495m last year), as well as a record spend on Australian subscription TV and SVOD titles, for which production volume...
Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country’s southeast, even as the nation’s intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country’s morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation’s theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. At least 328 people have been killed and 14,825 others arrested in the unrest, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests over their 54 days. Iran’s government for weeks has remained silent on casualty figures while state media counterfactually claims security forces have killed no one. As demonstrators now return to the streets to mark 40th-day remembrances for those slain earlier — commemorations common in Iran and the wider Middle East — the protests may turn into cyclical confrontations between an increasingly disillusioned public and security forces that turn to greater violence to suppress them.
