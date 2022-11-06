Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Man facing 3rd-degree murder charger in overdose death of 1 year-old-boy
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Ramsey County couple is facing criminal charges after their 17-month-old son died in September from ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl which allegedly had been left out in the open, near where the child was playing. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, is facing charges two...
knsiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
knsiradio.com
Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River
(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
fox9.com
Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he was swept underwater in the Sauk River over the weekend near Cold Spring, Minnesota. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with city rescue crews responded around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a man in the river about 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 near Oster Point Road, less than a mile south of Cold Spring.
Pierz Man Arrested in Connection with a Shooting in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., police were called to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a home in the 1900 block of Cypress Circle. Authorities say they provided aid to...
lptv.org
Cass Lake Woman Dies in Head-On Collision West of Pine River
A Cass Lake woman died yesterday in a head-on vehicle collision with a semi-truck west of Pine River. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 7, 71-year-old Cecelia Smith was traveling northbound on Highway 64 in Ansel Township around 9:49 a.m. A semi-truck driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska was heading southbound in the same location. The vehicle crashed head on. Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the ditch.
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash
Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
kvsc.org
Albany Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Stearns County
An Albany man died last Friday morning in a single car crash near Clearwater. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department was called just after 7:30 a.m. with a report of a one-vehicle rollover with someone possibly pinned underneath the vehicle. The location was west of Warner County Park on County Road 44 in Lynden Township.
trfradio.com
Name Released in Fatal Mille Lacs County Accident
A name has been released in a fatal accident reported Thursday afternoon in Mille Lacs County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Wayne Campbell, 64, of Onamia died after the eastbound 1998 Chevrolet S10 Pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by John Gerald Strecker, 74, also of Onamia.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Remembers Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty
(KNSI) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office remembers one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Deputy Edwin Arendt died in a car crash on November 3rd, 1987. The Stearns County Honor Guard will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the accident on County Road 2, west of Jacobs Prairie. The wreath was guarded from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
Minn. man accused of killing his co-worker after she allegedly turned down his romantic advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot his co-worker in the neck after she continued to turn down his romantic propositions. According to St. Cloud Police Department, on Oct. 24 at 6:59 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NE. When they arrived, police found a 28-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers reportedly attempted lifesaving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene.
lptv.org
Onamia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Onamia
A 64-year-old Onamia man has died in a two-vehicle crash near Onamia. The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Wayne Campbell died after the pickup he was driving collided with another pickup at the intersection of Highway 169 and Quail Road in Onamia Township. The report says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Campbell was not wearing his seat belt.
Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
knsiradio.com
Traffic Stop Led To Seizure of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth
(KNSI) – A traffic stop in Big Lake turned into a drug bust, pulling thousands of dollars of methamphetamine off the streets. A police officer was on patrol on Wednesday around 12:31 a.m. when they pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation. During his roadside investigation, the officer said he saw suspected narcotic paraphernalia in plain sight.
