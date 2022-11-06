Watch Joe Mixon become the first player in Bengals history with five touchdowns in a game vs. the Panthers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Brayden Richards started his first high school football game as a freshman at quarterback. Since then, he has proven to be so much more. Richards, who entered the preseason splitting reps with sophomore Walter Moses, continued to contribute in a variety of ways — as a rusher, thrower, receiver and kick returner — to help Perry into the OHSAA Division V, Region 17 regional semifinals. Richards had 1,505 all-purpose yards in the regular season, nearly evenly split between his rushing receiving and kick returning with 17 total touchdowns and a handful of 2-point conversions. He also is the Pirates’ second-leading tackler on defense.

