Watch Joe Mixon become the first player in Bengals history with five touchdowns in a game vs. the Panthers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Joe Mixon silences critics in record-setting performance against Panthers: ‘The best I’ve ever seen’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Boyd has been in Cincinnati for every game of Joe Mixon’s career. The two were drafted a year apart in the second-round — Boyd out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and Mixon out of Oklahoma in 2017 — and have been teammates ever since.
OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Denzel Ward ‘hitting all the benchmarks’ to face Dolphins; David Njoku not ruled out: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is “hitting all of his benchmarks” to be cleared from his concussion and face the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami, coach Kevin Stefanski said. He’s missed the past three games, but could be back to help slow speedsters Tyreek Hill and...
Browns LB Sione Takitaki’s production has jumped this season thanks to more consistent opportunities
BEREA, Ohio -- Sione Takitaki is demure when asked if there’s been any major shift for him in the 2022 season. Despite playing some of the best football of his career, the Browns linebacker said it isn’t really due to some big overarching change in his work or offseason training.
Browns getting healthier as Dolphins matchup approaches: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are preparing to face the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami and they are close to getting some key players back. Cornerback Denzel Ward practiced again on Wednesday, as did Wyatt Teller. They’re still waiting on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but Sione Takitaki has been playing well.
Jacoby Brissett hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins like they did on the Bengals
BEREA, Ohio - Jacoby Brissett, headed to Miami this weekend to face the team he played for last season, hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins -- winners of three straight -- Sunday in Miami like they did on the Bengals in their 32-13 victory on Halloween.
Where Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense rank in the NFL
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The popular notion going into the season was that the defense would carry the Browns. Because of Jacoby Brissett’s 14-23 record as a starter, and his preference for shorter passes, fans wondered about the offense. Brissett’s chemistry with his pass catchers was also an issue, from four-time Pro Bowler receiver Amari Cooper, who’s on his third team in eight seasons, to tight end David Njoku, who had yet to break out but had been rewarded with a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.
Bengals Midseason Awards: Best and worst of the offense after nine weeks
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals torched the Panthers last Sunday to move to 5-4 entering the bye week as a daunting home stretch looms. But what should we make of the first “half” of the Bengals’ season? Cleveland.com Bengals writers Andrew Gillis, Mike Niziolek and Mohammad Ahmad gave out some awards at the bye week break:
OHSAA football Division II regional semifinal preview: Avon, Olmsted Falls can set off more fireworks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It took a school-record five touchdown receptions by Avon senior Ethan Holbrook to lift the Eagles in their 63-42 win at Olmsted Falls that ultimately decided the Southwestern Conference championship. Since Week 7 of the regular season, few high school football teams have been able to...
‘Our spirit seemed to have left the building’: What they’re saying after Cavaliers win vs. Lakers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are now on an eight-game winning streak as they rode a dominant second half to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, 114-100, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 33 points. Darius Garland added 24 points and...
OHSAA football Division V regional semifinal preview: Brayden Richards continues to spark Perry
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Brayden Richards started his first high school football game as a freshman at quarterback. Since then, he has proven to be so much more. Richards, who entered the preseason splitting reps with sophomore Walter Moses, continued to contribute in a variety of ways — as a rusher, thrower, receiver and kick returner — to help Perry into the OHSAA Division V, Region 17 regional semifinals. Richards had 1,505 all-purpose yards in the regular season, nearly evenly split between his rushing receiving and kick returning with 17 total touchdowns and a handful of 2-point conversions. He also is the Pirates’ second-leading tackler on defense.
Cleveland climbs again in NBA power rankings: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s late collapse in Los Angeles notwithstanding, the Cavaliers are on a rapid ascent in the NBA’s latest power rankings, according to NBA.com’s John Schumann. Cleveland, ranked No. 4 last week, climbed to No. 2 behind Milwaukee in the latest power poll. Schumann...
BetMGM bonus code: $1K for Wednesday action, Ohio pre-registration
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors in eligible states can tackle any of this week’s hard-hitting action with our BetMGM bonus code offer here, while those in...
Nick Chubb appreciates Derrick Henry saying he’s the best the running back in the NFL: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- It takes one to know one. Nick Chubb appreciates the high praise from Titans premier running back Derrick Henry, who told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Sunday night that Chubb is the best back in the NFL.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0