Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional semifinal playoff pairings

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

(WJW) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional semifinals.

All Division I, II, III and V games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, with Division IV, VI and VII games taking place Saturday. Each game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Games are being held at neutral locations.

Find tickets and other information right here.

Take a look at the game pairings below as offered directly from OHSAA:

Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

2 Medina (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (8-3) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 2

4 Perrysburg (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-5) at Fostoria Memorial Stadium

2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 3 Centerville (10-2) at Northmont Premier Health Stadium

Region 3

1 Gahanna-Lincoln (11-1) vs. 4 Pickerington Central (9-3) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

2 Upper Arlington (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Westerville Central High School

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-1) vs. 5 Mason (10-2) at Middletown Barnitz Stadium

2 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (12-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) at Maple Heights High School

Region 6

1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at TBA

2 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

2 Uniontown Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1) at Dover Crater Stadium

Region 8

1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings Mills Kings (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

3 Trenton Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (7-5) at Little Miami Panther Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 9

1 Chardon (10-1) vs. 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-3) at Boardman Stadium

2 Canfield (10-1) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (10-2) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 10

1 Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) vs. 5 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

6 Norton (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) at North Royalton Serpentini Stadium

Region 11

1 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field

2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

2 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-1) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3) at South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 15

4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) at Newark White Field

2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West Firebird Field

2 Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-6) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium

2 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 3 Perry (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

2 Bloomdale Elmwood (11-1) vs. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (12-0) vs. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1) at Portsmouth Clark Athletic Complex

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-0) vs. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati Madeira (11-1) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium

2 West Milton Milton-Union (11-0) vs. 6 Brookville (11-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 21

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

2 Mogadore (10-0) vs. 6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 22

5 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (12-0) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) vs. 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-4) Lancaster Fulton Field

2 Nelsonville-York (11-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (8-4) Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 Versailles (9-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

2 Harrod Allen East (11-1) vs. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 25

1 Warren John F. Kennedy (10-1) vs. 4 Salineville Southern (11-1) at Canfield High School

3 Danville (10-2) vs. 10 Lucas (6-6) at Clear Fork High School

Region 26

1 McComb (11-1) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (8-4) at Ottawa-Glandorf Titan Stadium

2 Antwerp (12-0) vs. 6 Gibsonburg (10-2) at Liberty Center Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (9-1) vs. 5 Waterford (9-3) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

2 Hannibal River (11-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (11-1) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium

Region 28

1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3) at Greenville Harmon Field

2 Fort Loramie (10-2) vs. 6 Minster (8-4) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

