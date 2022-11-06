Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional semifinal playoff pairings
(WJW) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional semifinals.
All Division I, II, III and V games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, with Division IV, VI and VII games taking place Saturday. Each game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Games are being held at neutral locations.8 straight wins! Cavs beat LeBron’s Lakers
Find tickets and other information right here.
Take a look at the game pairings below as offered directly from OHSAA:
Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-3) at Euclid Community Stadium
2 Medina (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (8-3) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 2
4 Perrysburg (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-5) at Fostoria Memorial Stadium
2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 3 Centerville (10-2) at Northmont Premier Health Stadium
Region 3
1 Gahanna-Lincoln (11-1) vs. 4 Pickerington Central (9-3) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
2 Upper Arlington (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Westerville Central High School
Region 4
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-1) vs. 5 Mason (10-2) at Middletown Barnitz Stadium
2 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (12-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) at Maple Heights High School
Region 6
1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at TBA
2 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium
Region 7
1 Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
2 Uniontown Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1) at Dover Crater Stadium
Region 8
1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings Mills Kings (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium
3 Trenton Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (7-5) at Little Miami Panther Stadium
Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 9
1 Chardon (10-1) vs. 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-3) at Boardman Stadium
2 Canfield (10-1) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (10-2) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 10
1 Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) vs. 5 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
6 Norton (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) at North Royalton Serpentini Stadium
Region 11
1 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field
2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
2 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-1) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field
Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 13
1 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3) at South Range Reminder Athletic Complex
Region 14
1 Cleveland Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium
Region 15
4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) at Newark White Field
2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16
1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West Firebird Field
2 Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 17
1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-6) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium
2 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 3 Perry (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field
Region 18
1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
2 Bloomdale Elmwood (11-1) vs. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 19
1 Ironton (12-0) vs. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1) at Portsmouth Clark Athletic Complex
2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-0) vs. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field
Region 20
1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati Madeira (11-1) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium
2 West Milton Milton-Union (11-0) vs. 6 Brookville (11-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 21
1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
2 Mogadore (10-0) vs. 6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 22
5 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (12-0) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Region 23
1 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) vs. 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-4) Lancaster Fulton Field
2 Nelsonville-York (11-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (8-4) Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium
Region 24
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 Versailles (9-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
2 Harrod Allen East (11-1) vs. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium
Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 25
1 Warren John F. Kennedy (10-1) vs. 4 Salineville Southern (11-1) at Canfield High School
3 Danville (10-2) vs. 10 Lucas (6-6) at Clear Fork High School
Region 26
1 McComb (11-1) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (8-4) at Ottawa-Glandorf Titan Stadium
2 Antwerp (12-0) vs. 6 Gibsonburg (10-2) at Liberty Center Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium
Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (9-1) vs. 5 Waterford (9-3) at Logan Chieftain Stadium
2 Hannibal River (11-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (11-1) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium
Region 28
1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3) at Greenville Harmon Field
1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3) at Greenville Harmon Field

2 Fort Loramie (10-2) vs. 6 Minster (8-4) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
