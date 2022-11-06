ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTcpp_0j0x2W4N00
MacDonald Courtesy of Luzerne County Correctional Facility

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections.

Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in Plymouth, was released into the care of Recovery Centers of America, an addiction treatment center located in Chester County, when he ran from the custody of the center’s staff on Saturday, according to interim division director Jack Robshaw.

MacDonald has been released by court order into the custody of Recovery Centers of America to obtain treatment services at the time of his escape, according to Robshaw. The inmate ran from the center’s staff in the area of the Allentown Service Plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension.

MacDonald is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a cross tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information about MacDonald is asked to contact Luzerne County 911, or the Luzerne County Correctional Facility at 570-829-7741.

Comments / 16

Jim Beach
3d ago

Stupid. Now he will serve all his time and probably be going through withdrawal when they catch him. Should've taken the gift of treatment.

Reply
19
girl from PA
3d ago

what a dummy! he had a choice to get help and start over being a better person but instead chose to run and now have the police looking for him only to go back to jail..should of made the right choice dude and took the treatment!!

Reply
6
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Staffing crisis strains child services in Pa., officials say Lycoming County in good shape

As reports of child abuse rise throughout Pennsylvania and across the country, low staff and high turnover rates make providing social services to these children an ever-increasing challenge, according to state and local experts. “I’ve never seen staffing as bad as it is right now,” said Brian Bornman, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Children and Youth or Child Welfare Services, who has worked with the state’s children and youth for 30 years. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bird Flu Detected At 5 Lehigh County Turkey Farms: Report

The highly contagious bird flu has been detected among turkeys on poultry farms in Lehigh County, officials say. The state Department of Agriculture found the illness in five separate flocks on farms in North Whitehall Township between Thursday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a report by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, a private lobbying association.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley police officer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon, after being charged with stalking and harassment. Investigators believe he used police resources to follow the whereabouts of his ex-girlfriend. "This is disturbing behavior," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck. "You don't know what's going through...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

2 women wounded in Allentown shooting, police say

While Allentown police were investigating the shooting of a woman just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of St. John Street, a second woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Michael Becker reports. Both women suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, Becker added. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man from Hughesville dies in crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of strangling woman in hotel room

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he strangled a woman inside a hotel room. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 6 around 11:40 a.m. officers responded to the Days Inn for a disturbance. Officers said they spoke with the victim who had visible injuries […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner says one dead in SUV rock wall crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. At this time the coroner did not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.

Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

20 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized in drug investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after investigators say he was selling and possessed multiple bags of heroin/fentanyl. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2, a confidential informant told investigators that Antwain Hutchinson, 51, of New Jersey, was selling glassine packets of heroin/fentanyl. The confidential informant […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy