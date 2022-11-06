LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

MacDonald Courtesy of Luzerne County Correctional Facility

An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections.

Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in Plymouth, was released into the care of Recovery Centers of America, an addiction treatment center located in Chester County, when he ran from the custody of the center’s staff on Saturday, according to interim division director Jack Robshaw.

MacDonald has been released by court order into the custody of Recovery Centers of America to obtain treatment services at the time of his escape, according to Robshaw. The inmate ran from the center’s staff in the area of the Allentown Service Plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension.

MacDonald is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a cross tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information about MacDonald is asked to contact Luzerne County 911, or the Luzerne County Correctional Facility at 570-829-7741.