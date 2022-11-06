Effective: 2022-11-09 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Northern Big Horn; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible near the mountains. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous with areas of poor visibility. Allow extra time for your Thursday morning commute.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO