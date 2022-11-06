Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Rosebud by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, greatest east of Billings. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern Yellowstone, Treasure, and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous. Allow extra time for your Thursday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Impactful snow has ended, thus the warning will be allowed to expire.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Northern Big Horn; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible near the mountains. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous with areas of poor visibility. Allow extra time for your Thursday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Impactful snow has ended, thus the advisory will be allowed to expire.
