CBS Chicago

Wrigley Field gets new energy efficient lights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field is getting new energy efficient lights.The installation is drawing a lot of attention in Wrigleyville. That's because a helicopter is hoisting the new lights over the ballpark.People were speculating about what was happening on Twitter, so if you see a helicopter over Wrigley Field on Monday, it's just to update the lights.
CBS Chicago

Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
