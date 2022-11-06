Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
This Willson Contreras news makes the Chicago Cubs look very bad
There are a lot of things that the Chicago Cubs have done over the last few years that have made them look bad. However, few things come close to as bad as the fact that they are about to lose Willson Contreras for absolutely nothing. It didn’t work when they...
Wrigley Field gets new energy efficient lights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wrigley Field is getting new energy efficient lights.The installation is drawing a lot of attention in Wrigleyville. That's because a helicopter is hoisting the new lights over the ballpark.People were speculating about what was happening on Twitter, so if you see a helicopter over Wrigley Field on Monday, it's just to update the lights.
Tickets for First-Ever Chicago Street Race Weekend Go On-Sale on Thursday, Nov. 10
NASCAR announced today that tickets for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Nov. 10. In addition, fans who have subscribed to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails or have already made a deposit will have the opportunity to begin purchasing tickets today.
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
In a farewell message, Roquan Smith directly thanks fans, just about everyone associated with Bears besides the front office
As former Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith prepares to make his Ravens debut Monday night, he shared a farewell message to Chicago in which he thanked fans and many others for all their support.
Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
