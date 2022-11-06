ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida Highway Patrol truck bursts into flames after Alligator Alley collision

By Kate Cimini, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PzBET_0j0x0UNL00

A driver heading east on Alligator Alley early Sunday morning hit a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, which then burst into flames, according to an FHP report.

No serious injuries were reported.

A 37-year-old Fort Myers man in a Mercedes E350 was driving in the outside lane of eastbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 51 in Collier County, about 1 a.m., FHP reported.

Other news:Naples man, 21, seriously injured after car turns in front of his motorcycle, report says

An FHP road ranger, a 37-year-old man from Naples, was assisting with a single-vehicle crash that had just taken place, the report said.

The Chevy Silverado ranger vehicle was parked in the south eastbound shoulder. While changing lanes, the Mercedes' front right struck the truck's left rear, FHP reported.

FHP reports that is is investigating the crash.

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. Share your story at (239) 207-9369 or email kcimini@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after chase through Immokalee in stolen car

A woman was arrested in Immokalee on Tuesday afternoon after deputies say she stole a car and led them on a chase when they tried to pull her over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pamela Lynn Alvarado, 52, was arrested after deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stolen silver Dodge Charger. They found the Charger near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and South 4th Street, but the driver, Alvarado, sped away when deputies tried to pull her over.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cw34.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of investment scams

A 54-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested after authorities say he stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims through fraudulent investment scams. Ludovic Laroche faces charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
CAPE CORAL, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Florida woman bites deputy during traffic stop, draws blood

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say she resisted arrest and bit a deputy, drawing blood. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Julia Eden Franklin, from Cape Coral, was pulled over by deputies after she was caught going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone on Thursday morning. She was driving so fast that she slammed her breaks when she passed the deputy's patrol car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday

On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County removes 1 million cubic yards of debris

Collier County Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division removed 1 million cubic yards of hurricane debris in Naples, Marco Island, Isles of Capri and unincorporated Collier County. That is enough debris to fill more than 10,000 pickleball courts to the top of the net. Debris removal efforts are taking place in areas where there is an immediate threat to health and safety, as well as public streets. At this time, Collier County is awaiting Federal Emergency Management Agency approval to enter gated communities and private roads with restricted access. Communities may use their own insurance or contractor for debris removal.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Blown BACKWARDS into the FUTURE

ARTIST LINDA BUSCH BENSON and her Great Pyrenees dog, Elsa, spent the evening of Sept. 28 huddled together on top of her dining room table. Darkness fell as Hurricane Ian’s storm surge swirled around them. Ms. Benson watched as her small house, situated along a canal that empties into the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, filled with muddy river water. For a while, she used an 18-inch measuring stick to keep track of its rise. Then the stick floated away.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Two men wanted for Fort Myers bar and grill shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men who were involved in a shooting Saturday at a bar and grill in Fort Myers. The two entered the Shores Bar & Grill, located at 12156 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905. They were caught on video...
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy