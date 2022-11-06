RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.

