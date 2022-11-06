Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander girls swim into state
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After securing a victory at sectionals last week, Rhinelander girls swimming is headed to State Championships. A total of 6 women qualified including Abi Winnicki, Emma Houg, Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorson, Genna Fugle and Camilla Gruett. Winnicki broke both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle record at...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Hodags named best high school mascot in the country from a field of one-of-a-kind competitors
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - When someone mentions a Rhinelander Hodag rival, the Antigo Red Robins come to mind, an area is famous for its potato fields. Recently the hodags were up against a different kind of spuds in a nationwide competition by scorebooklive.com. “A lot of people always chant, what’s...
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WJFW-TV
LUHS Nordic Ski Team holds its annual ski swap
MINOCQUA - Lakeland Nordic Ski Team has a long tradition of success in state competitions. Another tradition is its annual ski swap, which will be happening this weekend. The ski swap is an opportunity to clean out unused winter recreational gear and get paid for those items. Plus, it serves as a fundraiser for the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, helping athletes with expenses such as uniforms, transportation and rising operation costs.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
WJFW-TV
Eagle River business is one of three businesses in state to receive a grant
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - Minocqua Popcorn in Eagle River is one of three recipients of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual Main Street Makeover Project grant. Minocqua Popcorn will receive a $5,000 grant to upgrade their store fronts, as well as personalized technical assistance. Owners Pamela and James Gleich hope...
WJFW-TV
Willow Springs Garden & Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony Fri.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - Willow Springs Garden in Wausau will be having a veterans memorial dedication this Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Late co-owner Dennis Griffin had a dream of converting the northwest corner of the property into a veteran's tribute and he shared his vision with members of the Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 in Hamburg.
WJFW-TV
Nicolet College displays Essays & Portraits art exhibition
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Elementary School combines reading with nature on the playground
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Tomahawk elementary students have a new educational opportunity on their playground. Its called a storywalk where students walk while following a story. Many libraries across the Northwoods have added the learning opportunity, including the Tomahawk public library. “What we hope to instill in kids is a...
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
merrillfotonews.com
Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill
An early morning fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
WJFW-TV
WJFW Transmitter Outage
RHINELANDER- The WJFW over the air transmitter is currently out of service. This only affects antenna viewers who watch on channels 12.1- 12.6. An estimated time of return to regular service is late Monday, November 7 - Tuesday, November 8. This article will be updated if anything changes between now...
95.5 FM WIFC
Bell Pleads Guilty for 2019 Shooting Incident in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of shooting at a group of teenagers has entered a guilty plea to the charges. Maurice Bell was in Marathon County court on Monday where he entered a guilty plea to two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of a plea deal, one additional count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
WJFW-TV
Merrill Area Public Schools hoping to pass operational referendum
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) -The Merrill Area Public School District is trying again to get voters to approve its referendum. "I think this district got a little complacent and we didn’t do a good job of getting information out," said Shannon Murray. "In fact we heard this from voters afterwards, people would stop me at the grocery store wherever and say hey we support schools we just didn’t know anything about this referendum," said Murray.
WJFW-TV
Local former legislator weighs in on possible election outcomes
(WJFW) - Tuesday is election day in Wisconsin, and if history is any indication, expect some close statewide races. A local elections analyst says recent polls indicate a narrow win for Republican Tim Michels. The latest Marquette Law school poll show Michels and current Governor Tony Evers tied at 48...
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Clerk's office warning of a scam call ahead of Election Day
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Marathon County Clerk wants to warn the public of a scam call going around before Election Day. According to a press release, the scammer will say that certain designated polling locations will be closed tomorrow. The Marathon Co. Clerk's Office wants to remind the public that...
WJFW-TV
Financial Coordinator - 3333576
JOB DUTIES: Actively monitor Patient Responsible Party and Insurance accounts receivables. Discuss financial agreements with Responsible Parties. Maintain proficient monthly financial reporting for assigned location. Responsible Party delinquency follow-up utilizing practice protocol. Strive to maintain low account delinquency. Collect and post payments including credit card transactions. Review credit balance reports. Close financial books each day. Ability to generate and analyze practice reports. Process payroll and direct deposits. Assess accuracy of received invoices and generate payments. Other duties as assigned. Back up the Treatment Coordinator to review fees and present treatment options.
WJFW-TV
Production Worker - 3327723
JOB DUTIES: Lincoln Windows is currently hiring first shift, full-time production workers. Candidates will be assembling and manufacturing windows in some capacity. Pay published below applies after the required 90-day probationary period. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Able to frequently lift and/or move up to...
