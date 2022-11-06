Read full article on original website
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
mycanyonlake.com
New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday
Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
KSAT 12
Veterans and active duty military get free car wash at Wash Tub on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Veterans and active-duty military members can get a squeaky clean car on Veterans Day thanks to the Wash Tub. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Wash Tub is offering a free full-service gleam wash to all veterans and active-duty military who present a military ID. The gleam...
KWTX
Texas student receives surprise homecoming by U.S. veteran father
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A Comal Independent School District was part of a surprise homecoming for a U.S. Navy veteran and his daughter. Joshua Skapura surprised his daughter, Evelyn Cox-Skapura, a second-grade student at Clear Spring Elementary in New Braunfels after 75 days away working as a contractor. A...
LGBTQ+ community mourns beloved San Antonio drag queen Miss Peaches
Miss Peaches was the 'fabric' of her community.
The New Braunfels Foster Closet celebrates five-year anniversary
The New Braunfels Foster Closet is dedicated to providing clothing and other essentials to children in the foster care system. (Courtesy The New Braunfels Foster Closet) The New Braunfels Foster Closet, a nonprofit ministry that provides clothing and other items for foster children during placement, will be celebrating its five-year business anniversary in November. The nonprofit is located at 1265 Industrial Drive, Ste. E, New Braunfels, and provides free items for foster families. www.facebook.com/fosterclosetnb.
KSAT 12
More than 20,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in New Braunfels for anglers
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is set to kick off its annual rainbow trout stocking and more than 20,000 fish are expected to be stocked along the Canyon Tailrace of the Guadalupe River in the New Braunfels area. Trout will be stocked just below the...
KVUE
Some Central Texas schools are giving students Election Day off as a safety precaution
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Central Texas school districts gave students Election Day off, and some parents are using it to show their kids about democracy. The night before Election Day, Tom Friedrich and his twins, Lucy and Gustuv, are getting ready to hit the polls on Tuesday. "Click on...
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Antonio this year? This post covers Christmas San Antonio 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Antonio, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
KSAT 12
A list of discounts, freebies for veterans, active-duty military on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Friday marks Veterans Day, and it’s a day to honor those who served. To mark Veterans Day, restaurant chains, stores and businesses in the San Antonio area are offering freebies, deals and discounts for veterans and active-duty military members. See below for a list of...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of Nov. 9: Good
Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 8.81 feet low. Bass fishing has been good shallow with a spinnerbait, and off deep rocks with a shaky head. Report by Evan Coleman, Big Bassin Fishing.
KSAT 12
Pearl gets rid of most remaining free parking lots
SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
austinmonthly.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin
For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal’s Burn Ban Likely To Be Extended Thursday
Comal County commissioners are expected to extend the current burn ban for another 90 days at their weekly meeting Thursday. Comal is the only mostly red county on today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) map, created by Texas A&M AgriLife. KBDI measures drought. Comal County’s index today is 703.
After a teddy bear was stolen, a wave of kindness followed
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family turned their own loss into a gain for the community after a treasured toy was stolen. A teddy bear is an object of comfort. Maria José Escobar hoped to offer that to her five-year-old son, Jens. "His dad and I gave...
mycanyonlake.com
Go Vote: Polls Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 25 Vote Centers Across Comal County
Polling locations for the Nov. 8th General Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 25 polling locations across Comal County. Residents can vote at any Vote Center. Voters are not limited to only voting in the precinct where they are registered to vote. Six of the...
