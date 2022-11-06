ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

mycanyonlake.com

New Comal ISD Superintendent to Meet with Canyon Lake Parents Thursday

Comal ISD’s new Supterintendent Dr. John Chapman will introduce himself to parents and guardians of Canyon Lake students at a Feeder Pattern Meeting from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake High School, 8555 FM 32, Fischer. Light refreshments will be served in the school’s auditorium. Chapman described a...
KWTX

Texas student receives surprise homecoming by U.S. veteran father

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A Comal Independent School District was part of a surprise homecoming for a U.S. Navy veteran and his daughter. Joshua Skapura surprised his daughter, Evelyn Cox-Skapura, a second-grade student at Clear Spring Elementary in New Braunfels after 75 days away working as a contractor. A...
Community Impact Austin

The New Braunfels Foster Closet celebrates five-year anniversary

The New Braunfels Foster Closet is dedicated to providing clothing and other essentials to children in the foster care system. (Courtesy The New Braunfels Foster Closet) The New Braunfels Foster Closet, a nonprofit ministry that provides clothing and other items for foster children during placement, will be celebrating its five-year business anniversary in November. The nonprofit is located at 1265 Industrial Drive, Ste. E, New Braunfels, and provides free items for foster families. www.facebook.com/fosterclosetnb.
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of Nov. 9: Good

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water clear; 71 degrees; 8.81 feet low. Bass fishing has been good shallow with a spinnerbait, and off deep rocks with a shaky head. Report by Evan Coleman, Big Bassin Fishing.
KSAT 12

Pearl gets rid of most remaining free parking lots

SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
austinmonthly.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in Austin

For those less interested in cooking and more interested in the meal itself, here’s our guide to the best meats, sides, and pies ready for pre-order in Austin. What’s on the menu: Turkey gravy, chorizo dressing, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, smoked tomato collard greens, horchata bread pudding. Price:...
mycanyonlake.com

Comal’s Burn Ban Likely To Be Extended Thursday

Comal County commissioners are expected to extend the current burn ban for another 90 days at their weekly meeting Thursday. Comal is the only mostly red county on today’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) map, created by Texas A&M AgriLife. KBDI measures drought. Comal County’s index today is 703.

