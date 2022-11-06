The New Braunfels Foster Closet is dedicated to providing clothing and other essentials to children in the foster care system. (Courtesy The New Braunfels Foster Closet) The New Braunfels Foster Closet, a nonprofit ministry that provides clothing and other items for foster children during placement, will be celebrating its five-year business anniversary in November. The nonprofit is located at 1265 Industrial Drive, Ste. E, New Braunfels, and provides free items for foster families. www.facebook.com/fosterclosetnb.

