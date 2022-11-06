ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, KS

Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County.

The KHP says a 60-year-old man from Great Bend was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan westbound on U.S. 50, and a 30-year-old man from Alabama driving a 2015 FRHT Semi was headed eastbound.

According to the KHP, the Caravan went left of center, and although the semi tried to avoid it, the Caravan driver hit the semi head-on.

The KHP says the driver of the Caravan was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional hospital.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

