HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With forest fires spreading across our region, many people might be concerned with the health implications smoke inhalation could have on their bodies. “We not only have the concerns for people’s property and their lives, but we also have to have the health concerns of our smokers and asthmatics and people with respiratory problems that are preexisting,” said Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Medical Director Dr. John Jones.

2 DAYS AGO