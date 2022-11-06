Read full article on original website
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
‘Blessing Buggies’ placed in Pike County grocery stores in hopes of more donations
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit feeding programs, such as the Grace Community Kitchen, have seen an increase in people needing help. However, programs are also experiencing a decrease in donations. “As the weather gets colder, I’ve seen an increase in the number of people, you know, walking the streets, stopping...
Pike County funeral home continues decades-old Veterans Day celebration
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker Memorial hosted its 30th Veterans Day celebration Friday, finding shelter from the rain to keep tradition alive and honor those who serve and have served the country. “I don’t feel that our youth really know what a veteran is or what they do sacrifice,” said...
Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday evening, school officials say. According to a letter sent to Morgan County Schools families, when the student was dropped off at the bus stop, they sprinted up the road. Somewhere between the student’s home and the bus stop, a gun was fired.
Firefighters hoping for soaking rain to help put out remainder of Ky. wildfires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildfires continue to burn in Estill County. While both the Pitts Rd. fire and the Chamberlain fire are now 100% contained firefighters are hoping for a soaking rain on Friday to help put out the remaining flames. The Pitts Rd. fire burned more than 600...
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
Two incumbents re-elected in Breathitt County
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor of Jackson Laura Thomas, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble were both re-elected on Tuesday. The two will serve the people of Jackson and Breathitt County four more years. Judge Noble said he is excited for another opportunity to continue focusing on the need...
Whitesburg City Council member dies
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg City Council member Earlene Williams has died. Officials with the City of Whitesburg posted on Facebook Friday stating, “She was a gem of a woman who has served her community well.”. Williams won re-election on Tuesday. Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft said Williams had served...
Kensley Feltner signs with Belmont
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - In Lawrence County, a Bulldog has officially become a Bruin. Lawrence County guard Kensley Feltner singed her letter of intent with Belmont on Friday afternoon, one of the later schools to enter consideration in her recruiting process. ”The atmosphere there is just awesome and it’s like...I...
Hazard Community and Technical College campuses to close due to air quality, wildfires
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to pass a school closing along to you. A text message alert from the Kentucky Community & Technical College System said Hazard Community and Technical College campuses will close at 12:00 p.m., Thursday. College system officials said they are closing due to wildfires and...
Medical professionals address health concerns surrounding EKY forest fires
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With forest fires spreading across our region, many people might be concerned with the health implications smoke inhalation could have on their bodies. “We not only have the concerns for people’s property and their lives, but we also have to have the health concerns of our smokers and asthmatics and people with respiratory problems that are preexisting,” said Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Medical Director Dr. John Jones.
DQ Roundball Previews: Prestonsburg Blackcats
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach and another year of experience, the Blackcats look to do some damage in the 58th District. Prestonsburg finished 5-23 in last season, but there is plenty of room for optimism. ”We weren’t ready as a team yet,” said senior guard Caleb...
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 11, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A little cold rain is not going to stop teams across the mountains during their second round playoff games!. You can watch all the action from the second round of the KHSAA playoffs on the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the playlist above!
EKY churches put together Thanksgiving meal for flood survivors
LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - All the fixings were lined up at the Knott County Sportsplex. From turkey to pie, each calorie was made from churches around the region. “One church brought this. Another church brought that. We had two churches come together and bring all of the desserts,” Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church Pastor Ronnie Spriggs said.
WEATHER WHIPLASH: Temperatures plummet for the weekend, snow flurries possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We were spoiled with above-average temperatures for much of the work week. However, the Winter chill is back for the weekend. Cold air continues to filter into the region tonight. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s. Snow flurries will be possible in some spots, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. However, we are not expecting any issues.
Morehead State cruises in home opener
MOREHEAD, KY -- Six Eagles scored in double figures and Morehead State’s men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 home schedule with a resounding 99-58 win Thursday against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena. The Eagles were led by guard Branden Maughmer, who had 20 points, seven rebounds...
Big November chill on the way as we dry out tonight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers continue to be with us through much of the afternoon and evening...but they will be moving out later tonight. They’ll be replaced with much, much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Things remain soggy through this evening as...
