Magoffin County, KY

wymt.com

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The rain is welcome news for firefighters battling forest fires. Crews in Estill County got two fires contained this week. Thursday night, they were monitoring hot spots. Friday, they were still out making sure the fires didn’t spark again despite the rain. Chuck Ferrell...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday evening, school officials say. According to a letter sent to Morgan County Schools families, when the student was dropped off at the bus stop, they sprinted up the road. Somewhere between the student’s home and the bus stop, a gun was fired.
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two incumbents re-elected in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor of Jackson Laura Thomas, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble were both re-elected on Tuesday. The two will serve the people of Jackson and Breathitt County four more years. Judge Noble said he is excited for another opportunity to continue focusing on the need...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Whitesburg City Council member dies

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg City Council member Earlene Williams has died. Officials with the City of Whitesburg posted on Facebook Friday stating, “She was a gem of a woman who has served her community well.”. Williams won re-election on Tuesday. Whitesburg Mayor Tiffany Craft said Williams had served...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Kensley Feltner signs with Belmont

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - In Lawrence County, a Bulldog has officially become a Bruin. Lawrence County guard Kensley Feltner singed her letter of intent with Belmont on Friday afternoon, one of the later schools to enter consideration in her recruiting process. ”The atmosphere there is just awesome and it’s like...I...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Medical professionals address health concerns surrounding EKY forest fires

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With forest fires spreading across our region, many people might be concerned with the health implications smoke inhalation could have on their bodies. “We not only have the concerns for people’s property and their lives, but we also have to have the health concerns of our smokers and asthmatics and people with respiratory problems that are preexisting,” said Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Medical Director Dr. John Jones.
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Previews: Prestonsburg Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach and another year of experience, the Blackcats look to do some damage in the 58th District. Prestonsburg finished 5-23 in last season, but there is plenty of room for optimism. ”We weren’t ready as a team yet,” said senior guard Caleb...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 11, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A little cold rain is not going to stop teams across the mountains during their second round playoff games!. You can watch all the action from the second round of the KHSAA playoffs on the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the playlist above!
wymt.com

EKY churches put together Thanksgiving meal for flood survivors

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - All the fixings were lined up at the Knott County Sportsplex. From turkey to pie, each calorie was made from churches around the region. “One church brought this. Another church brought that. We had two churches come together and bring all of the desserts,” Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church Pastor Ronnie Spriggs said.
LEBURN, KY
wymt.com

WEATHER WHIPLASH: Temperatures plummet for the weekend, snow flurries possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We were spoiled with above-average temperatures for much of the work week. However, the Winter chill is back for the weekend. Cold air continues to filter into the region tonight. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s. Snow flurries will be possible in some spots, especially late tonight and early Sunday morning. However, we are not expecting any issues.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Morehead State cruises in home opener

MOREHEAD, KY -- Six Eagles scored in double figures and Morehead State’s men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 home schedule with a resounding 99-58 win Thursday against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena. The Eagles were led by guard Branden Maughmer, who had 20 points, seven rebounds...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Big November chill on the way as we dry out tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers continue to be with us through much of the afternoon and evening...but they will be moving out later tonight. They’ll be replaced with much, much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Things remain soggy through this evening as...

