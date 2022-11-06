ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 9 football poll

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

Following an outstanding ninth week of football action, 12 athletes were selected for the ninth Shreveport Times Football Player of the Week ballot of 2022.

Supporters of the athletes can visit shreveporttimes.com to cast a vote for their favorite through Thursday evening. The winner will receive a duffel bag courtesy of sponsors Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and will be announced on Friday.

Previous winners include Parkway’s Barrett Newman , Captain Shreve's Jayden Edwards, Evangel's Jacob Carpenter and Byrd’s Jackson Dufrene.

PLAYOFF BRACKETS: LHSAA football playoff bracket for first-round games

TOP PERFORMERS: Top football performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for Week 10

LEGENDS BORN: Northwood bests North DeSoto as more legends are born

The Week 9 ballot includes Malachi Jackson, Byrd; Jeff King, Benton; Jadon Mayfield, Ruston; Judah Whorten, Evangel; Cameron Mitchell, Minden; Tutt McGlothan, Calvary; Kameron Robinson, Captain Shreve; Donovan Reliford, Woodlawn; Collin McKenzie, North Webster; Christian Johnson, Bossier; Dantonio Arkansas, Southwood and Andrevious Buggs, Homer.

They were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.

YOU CAN VOTE HERE:

Shreveport Times Football Poll Week 10

The Football High School Athlete of the Week selection will run throughout the Louisiana football season thanks to Raising Cane’s. Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to jwatson@shreveporttimes.com.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Previous winners:

Week 1: Jayden Edwards, Captain Shreve

Week 2: Jacob Carpenter, Evangel

Week 3: Jackson Dufrene, Byrd

Week 4: Barrett Newman, Parkway

Week 5: Tazavian Sweeney, Haughton

Week 6: Kody Jackson, Evangel

Week 7: Tre Jackson, Airline

Week 8: Reid Hawsey, Airline

Week 9: Cameron Jefferson, Airline

