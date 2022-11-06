Michigan State football stock watch: Jalen Berger, Baringer among many bright spots at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 23-15 win Saturday at No. 13 Illinois.

3 up

RB Jalen Berger: The Wisconsin transfer put together perhaps his best game as a Spartan, powering through the nation’s No. 1 run defense for 81 yards on 15 carries, including a 24-yarder in the fourth quarter among his four runs of 10-plus yards. Berger also caught three passes for another 29 yards for his first 100-yard day of production since rushing for 120 yards against Western Michigan and 107 against Akron in the first two games of the season.

DL Jalen Hunt/Dashaun Mallory: Injuries derailed the past two years for both, and the emergence of Simeon Barrow, Jacob Slade, Maverick Hansen and Derrick Harmon has limited snaps for Hunt and Mallory. They only had a few days to work outside with each other, but the natural defensive tackles together strong work at defensive end together Saturday. Mallory already shifted to the position because injuries thinned the defensive end spot, and the senior finished with three tackles, one for a loss, against the Illini. Hunt had one tackle but helped set the edge to keep Illinois running Chase Brown mainly contained.

P Bryce Baringer: Even with a number of bright spots in the win, the performance Baringer put together with strong winds all afternoon should put him among the finalists for the Ray Guy Award. A former Illinois walk-on who transferred to MSU in 2018, Baringer delivered five punts for a 49.6-yard average and landed four of those inside the Illini 20-yard line. He boomed a 68-yarder into the wind in the second quarter to pin Illinois at its 8. However, his 62-yarder early in the fourth quarter was a master class in leg strength and precision — exceptional hangtime considering the conditions, and a bounce that spun the ball to the left and out of bounds at the 1-yard line just before reaching the pylon.

3 down

CB Ameer Speed: Though he led the Spartans with 12 tackles, it was clear Illinois was picking on the Georgia transfer all afternoon. Perhaps his worst moment came at the end of the Illini’s first touchdown, a 60-yard catch and score by Isaiah Williams during which Speed got turned around and couldn’t shed Chase Brown’s downfield block for the final 35 yards. Speed also got blocked out of getting to Williams on his second TD of the game early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard flip pass.

Injured OL: Starting left tackle Jarrett Horst did not make the trip, while starting right guard Matt Carrick left in the first quarter and did not return and backup guard Brian Greene went in and out after halftime. The Spartans’ younger linemen helped provide a blocking boost for Berger and the run game, with Brandon Baldwin making his second start of the season at left tackle in place of Horst. Redshirt freshman Geno VanDeMark had his second straight solid performance at right guard after the injuries, and Kevin Wigenton also got a few snaps with Carrick and Greene out. Only one of MSU’s seven penalties came along the offensive line, a hold on right tackle Spencer Brown.

K Ben Patton: The Spartans’ kicking problems continued Saturday, and the swirling wins that reached up to 40 mph didn’t help. Patton, an Auburn transfer who arrived midway through preseason camp, clanged an extra-point try off the left upright following the Spartans’ first touchdown in the second quarter. Then when they needed points to extend the lead to a two-possession game late, Patton’s 31-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right and gave Illinois one final chance to tie the game with 1:06 left.

