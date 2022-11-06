Michigan field hockey takes 2022 Big Ten title with 2-1 win over Northwestern

The NCAA tournament selection show wasn't until Sunday night, but the Michigan field hockey squad didn’t want to wait: The No. 4-seeded Wolverines upset defending national champion Northwestern, the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament final, 2-1, to claim the conference’s automatic bid for the second time in three seasons.

Michigan is the No. 4 national seed in the NCAA tournament and will host Albany at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor in the first round, with the winner taking on the winner of Penn State and Louisville in the second. (The Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten semifinals on Friday.) The winner of Sunday's second-round game will head to Storrs, Connecticut for the national semifinals and final, hosted by UConn on Nov. 18-20.

The Wolverines took an early lead 12:04 in on Sunday on a goal by Kate McLaughlin, who redirected a hard shot from Katie Anderson down through the legs of Wildcats goalie Annabel Skubisz. Michigan dominated play in the first two quarters with nine shots (five on goal), compared to just two shots for Northwestern (none on goal).

Brynn Zorilla doubled the Wolverines’ lead less than five minutes into the third. Lora Clarke took a shot for Michigan off a penalty corner that bounced to waist level in front of the goal between a defender and Skubisz. Zorilla batted it down and past Skubisz for her first goal as a Wolverine.

The Wildcats had just one shot on goal the entire game, but it got past Michigan goalie Anna Spieker off a penalty corner with 5:05 remaining to make it 2-1. The Wildcats had a numbers advantage over the final minutes, pulling their goalie once Michigan went a person down on a penalty, but couldn’t get the equalizer in Columbus.

The Wolverines placed Anderson and Kathryn Peterson on the All-Big Ten tourney team, with Peterson winning the tourney's Most Outstanding Player award.

The Big Ten title is the eighth for the Wolverines (breaking a tie with Penn State for the most in the conference); they’re set to find out their first-round opponent late Sunday, with the NCAA tournament beginning Thursday. Michigan was the No. 3 national seed last season before losing in the regional finals to Harvard; Ann Arbor hosted the national semifinals and final.

Michigan, which is ranked No. 6 nationally, heads into the tournament at 14-5, buoyed by three straight wins (3-0 over No. 9 Iowa, 2-1 over No. 3 Penn State and 2-1 over Northwestern) over top-10 teams, all in the Big Ten tourney. The Wolverines are looking for their first NCAA title since 2001, though they finished as runners-up in the 2020 tournament, losing to North Carolina, 4-3, in overtime . Michigan won the COVID-delayed 2020 Big Ten tournament in April 2021, beating Ohio State 4-0, then lost to Rutgers, 1-0, in last season's Big Ten final.

In addition to the Wolverines’ auto-bid and the Nittany Lions’ at-large selection, the Big Ten placed three other squads into the 18-team field. Northwestern is the No. 2 national seed and will face the winner of Rider vs. Miami (Ohio) in the first round; the Wildcats also have Iowa, which faces Virginia in the first round, in their regional. Maryland is the No. 3 national seed and faces Liberty in the first round, with the winner facing the winner of Princeton/Syracuse.

Unlike previous seasons, there’s no chance of an All-Big Ten final four: North Carolina is the No. 1 national seed and will face the winner of Delaware and Lehigh in the first round, with Saint Joseph’s and Wake Forest rounding out that regional.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan field hockey takes 2022 Big Ten title with 2-1 win over Northwestern