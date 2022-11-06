Read full article on original website
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
Why paganism and witchcraft are making a comeback
Two weeks ago in the run-up to Halloween, I visited Salem, Massachusetts, for the first time since the pandemic began. In renewing my annual Halloween pilgrimage, I was bowled over by what I found in the Witch City: bigger crowds, longer lines and a wider and welcome array of merchandise geared toward many different religious traditions and ethnic identities.
The Day of the Dead isn't Halloween. Here are its roots, from Aztec goddess worship to modern Mexican celebration.
Day of the Dead might sound like a solemn affair, but Mexico's famous holiday is actually a lively commemoration of the departed.
Could Spanish Be an American Language?
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
DOC NYC Holds Influential Place in Awards Calendar
In just 13 yearsDOC NYC has become America’s most influential documentary festival. The nine-day affair, which runs Nov. 9-17, will feature more than 124 short docus and 112 feature-length nonfiction films that will screen at New York City’s IFC Center, SVA Theater and Cinépolis Chelsea. (The 2022 version will be both in person in New York and accessible online across the U.S.) One key factor in the festival’s success has to do with where it falls on the calendar — one month before the AMPAS documentary branch begins voting to determine the Oscar documentary shortlist. Then there’s DOC NYC’s 15-feature film shortlist,...
“Natural Light” Is the Captivating New Monograph by Contemporary Visual Artist J. John Priola
Pretty posies, foliage arranged seemingly just so around a black void and pink Belladonna sprouting in a barren side yard. At first glance, the photos in J. John Priola’s new book are perhaps simply snapshots of ikebana-like arrangements and Google Street View-style captures of plants surviving against the odds in sometimes rather stark urban settings. Much like the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arranging, his images are spare but deliberate in their construction.
Indigenous film bringing cross-border Amazon tribes together
In Colombia's Amazon jungle, indigenous people of different nations, ethnicities and languages have come together to find a single voice in cinema to tell their own stories, rather than let outsiders do it. After much laughter, applause and shared masato, Kata Matis reflected on the place of indigenous people in modern nation states.
Three essential tales of black vampirism
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Anne Rice's phenomenally popular 1976 tale of bloodlust and bloodshed, "Interview with a Vampire," transferred to the small screen recently – but with some significant deviations that include shifting the principal character's story to the narrative of a black man. In...
slj.com
Multitude of Stories: 13 Native Anthologies for Middle Grade Readers
Gathered from northernmost Canada to the Mayan of Central America, the following compilations, fiction and nonfiction, offer middle schoolers an inside look into some Indigenous peoples and their rich and varied cultures. There are 574 federally recognized Indian tribes in the contiguous 48 states and Alaska and more than 600...
Complex
New True Crime Documentary ‘Kings of Coke’ Digs Into Montreal’s Past As “Bank Robbery Capital of North America”
Newly released on Crave, Kings of Coke takes a deep dive into Montreal’s deep criminal roots via a film noir-style documentary that covers decades of the Irish Mob’s involvement in the city’s cocaine trade. Once labelled the “bank robbery capital of North America,” Montreal has long been...
newyorkalmanack.com
Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga
It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
Photographer Taro Moberly captures the contrasting cultures of Kyoto in new book
Growing up in California, Taro's interests shifted from one thing to the next. When he moved to Kyoto, Japan in 2015 he began documenting his adventures using a Fujifilm X100 but only as a way to keep family and friends back home updated. Soon his hobby and way of communication turned into something much bigger and his new-found passion made him want to improve.
The Unexpected Way I Made Friends with My Neighbors — And How Their Apartment Became My Inspiration for Queer Joy
While living in New York City, I’ve learned that it’s uncommon to introduce yourself to your neighbors. But as I spotted the wine bottles that my neighbors left out for recycling, I thought that this could turn into a potential friendship. Not knowing how to go about this, and admittedly tipsy at the time, I slipped a note under their door, “Dear 3A, we would like to be your friends. Love, 3B”.
