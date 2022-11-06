Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
KPLC TV
New faces coming to SWLA school boards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
wwno.org
This podcast looks at recovery and rebuilding in Lake Charles after 4 major natural disasters
Tarp-covered roofs in Lake Charles in July 2021, almost a year after Hurricane Laura. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:. From the Water Main at American Public Media, season 2 of the podcast, In Deep, takes listeners to Lake Charles, Louisiana...
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
61-Year-Old Gay Dale Ferguson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-10 (Jefferson Davis Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop D is investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured a 3-year-old. The Friday evening crash happened on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit in Jefferson Davis Parish around 6:45 p.m.
calcasieu.info
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
Lake Charles American Press
Vernon man arrested after crashing vehicle on Fort Polk during pursuit
A Vernon Parish man was arrested by Fort Polk Military Police after crashing his vehicle on the installation in an attempt to flee from local law enforcement. Bobby Ray Stolzle faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, in addition to numerous traffic violations, in relation to the chase that began Friday evening in Leesville.
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
KPLC TV
Petition filed to put alcohol sales on ballot in Ward 6 of south Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Did you know there are still places where it’s illegal to purchase alcohol? One of those places is Ward Six of south Beauregard Parish. If you’d like to have a cold beer or a glass of wine at dinner, you have to go outside that area to purchase your drinks.
$1B total bond to bring new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End passes, voted on by 2 people
BEAUMONT, Texas — Propositions on the ballot for Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm election have passed. These bonds will bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End, becoming the city’s first municipal management district. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in a September 21, 2022...
2022 Midterm Election Results for Races in Calcasieu Parish
2022 Midterm Election Results for Races in Calcasieu Parish. Louisiana 2022 midterm election results for all races voted on in Calcasieu Parish. Those with the most votes are in bold. Election Results for Louisiana Statewide Races. U. S. Senator. Beryl A. Billiot (No Party) 1%. Gary Chambers, Jr. (Democrat) 18%
KPLC TV
Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 ELECTION: Lake Arthur elects new mayor; Elton heads to a runoff
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lake Arthur elected a new mayor Tuesday. The race for mayor of Elton, however, is headed for a Dec. 10 runoff. Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. Town of Elton:. Only one vote separated the top two...
Lake Charles American Press
Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
KPLC TV
KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water. Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.
Comments / 0