Quinton Carlson
3d ago
what a useless story? who was arrested? what was the crime? when whas the crime? where was the crime? basic journalism learned in 3rd grade who what where when
Four arrested in Rock County for selling narcotics, prisoner charged
MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested in Wisconsin for intent to deliver narcotics, and one prisoner already in jail received new charges. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department. Four people were arrested as […]
95.5 FM WIFC
Marshfield Man Accused of 8th OWI in Janesville
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Marshfield man has been accused of his 8th OWI after a complaint of an obnoxious driver in a Janesville parking lot this week. WAOW TV reports that the incident started with a call about someone squealing their tires and driving recklessly in the parking lot of a Quality Inn. When officers arrived, the vehicle fled the lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle struck embankment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on County Highway J west of County Highway KW in the Township of Lowell. It happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. Initial investigation showed that Troy Burkhalter, 58, from Reeseville was driving westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
wclo.com
Two Men Arrested in Rock County for 4th OWI’s
Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.
nbc15.com
Reeseville man dies after Dodge Co. wreck
TOWNSHIP OF LOWELL Wis. (WMTV) - A Reeseville man has died after the truck he was driving crashed Sunday afternoon on a highway in the township of Lowell, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office. According to its report, Troy Burkhalter was heading west on Co. Hwy. J around 4:20 p.m....
nbc15.com
Several school district referenda projected to pass in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - School districts around Dane County thanked voters Wednesday after referenda allowing additional funds were approved on Election Day. A $24.9 million, non-recurring, operational referendum was passed for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District. It passed with 63% of voters in favor, according to unofficial results.
nbc15.com
2 teens arrested after stolen vehicle crash on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday afternoon and more suspects may still be on the loose after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car on the Beltline, the Madison Police Department reported. According to the MPD report, officers responded to the wreck, which happened near the S....
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
nbc15.com
MPD looking for motorcycle seen driving recklessly, eluding officers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the driver of a motorcycle who was seen driving recklessly and evading officers over the summer. On July 13, a motorcycle eluded officers who were trying to stop the bike in the downtown area. The motorcycle was seen driving...
nbc15.com
Madison Police warn of grandparent scam using ‘courier’ to collect cash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are reporting an uptick in scams targeting elderly victims, most recently where the scammer will send someone to collect the cash. In an incident report Wednesday, the Madison Police Department explained that these scams, sometimes referred to as “grandparent scams,” typically start when the victim receives a call from someone pretending to be their grandchild or a loved one.
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik...
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
nbc15.com
Crash on US 12/14 cleared
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
94.3 Jack FM
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
1310kfka.com
Loveland man arrested in connection to Wisconsin murder
A man wanted for murder in Wisconsin is arrested in Loveland. Larimer County deputies handcuffed Philip Schmidt-Way on the 6900 block of Ridge Valley Court Friday. The 51-year-old is accused of killing a relative in Wisconsin in July of last year. She was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Inside his Loveland home, officers with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force said they found 150 pounds of dried pot, 50 live marijuana plants, and thousands of dollars of cash in his home. He’ll likely face additional drug charges locally.
nbc15.com
Federal judge sentences two men for heroin-related crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge handed down prison sentences to two men for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday. Officials announced Monday that Keith L. Harris, 29, of Madison, was sentenced Friday, Nov. 4, to six years in federal prison for distributing over 40 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
