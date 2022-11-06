CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department in conjunction with Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police Department and the Robert B. Our Co., conducted a live training evolution on Wednesday, November 9th 2022. This multi-agency training took place in Centerville at 1456 Falmouth Road, at the corner of Falmouth Road and Phinney’s Lane, and the purpose of the drill was to familiarize fire department personnel with the possible hazards associated with the wastewater pumping station project. The main focus of the training was confined space along with trench rescue response; this is in preparation of the ongoing sewer expansion project within our district over the next few years. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.barnstablewaterresources.com/project-page/.

