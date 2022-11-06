Read full article on original website
Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown around 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Conwell Street near Harry Kemp Way. The vehicle reportedly then left the scene but located by police a short time later. The pole was completely snapped and officials closed Conwell Street between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road until Eversource could arrive to replace the pole. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.
COMM, Hyannis FDs train jointly at wastewater pumping station in Centerville
CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department in conjunction with Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police Department and the Robert B. Our Co., conducted a live training evolution on Wednesday, November 9th 2022. This multi-agency training took place in Centerville at 1456 Falmouth Road, at the corner of Falmouth Road and Phinney’s Lane, and the purpose of the drill was to familiarize fire department personnel with the possible hazards associated with the wastewater pumping station project. The main focus of the training was confined space along with trench rescue response; this is in preparation of the ongoing sewer expansion project within our district over the next few years. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.barnstablewaterresources.com/project-page/.
New details: Multiple crashes snarl traffic in Dennis
DENNIS – From Dennis Police: Dennis Fire, Dennis Police, State Police and Mass Highway DOT Crews were kept busy this morning with four separate motor vehicle collisions within less an hour. At 7:50 AM, the Dennis Fire and Police Department’s responded along with State Police to a reported two car motor vehicle collision in the area of Exit 78B on Route 6 Eastbound (above). Two patients were evaluated. One was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
Two injured in West Yarmouth crash
WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
Fire slightly damages Provincetown guest house
PROVINCETOWN – A fire slightly damaged part of the exterior of a guest house in Provincetown about 8:30 PM Wednesday. The fire at Gabriel’s Guest House at 102 Bradford Street appeared to have started in a trash can and caught an exterior wall of the building on fire before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Officer Chung observed a truck traveling on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The owner of the truck was known to have several outstanding warrants. As the vehicle turned from Route 28 into the parking lot of the Cape...
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Traffic crashes close Route 6 eastbound at Route 134 in Dennis
DENNIS – Two crashes have closed Route 6 eastbound at exit 78B Route 134 in Dennis. The crashes were reported shortly before 8 AM Tuesday. According to reports, an ambulance was involved in the second crash. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. About 8:30 AM, another crash was reported eastbound at exit 78A. Several ambulances […] The post Traffic crashes close Route 6 eastbound at Route 134 in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crews battle stubborn house fire in Raynham
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire crews are on Center Street in Raynham actively fighting a house fire. ABC6 News crews on scene spoke to the homeowner, who tells us his family and pets got out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This is a developing story...
Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. The post Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Firefighters rescue elderly woman, dog from New Bedford fire
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a fire at a multi-family home in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at the three-family home on Union Street. Chief James Fortin said flames were seen coming from...
Video report: Woman in custody after man fatally stabbed in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich officials are on the scene of a reported stabbing. The call came in sometime after 9 AM Monday at 860 Main Street, the Stone Horse. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation.
Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water
HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
Eastham Fire Department receives EMS grant
EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Chief Daniel Keane is pleased to announce that the Eastham Fire Department has been awarded a grant of $5,450 from the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation. The grant will be used to help equip a third ambulance for the Eastham Fire Department, specifically, a stretcher and narcotics safe.
The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA
This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
Tech rescue team called for missing person search in Sandwich
SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road. Units searched without results until 8 PM including with drones. Further details were not immediately available.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
ABC6.com
Missing Fall River teen found, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River teen has been found after being reported missing last week. Fall River police listed 15-year-old Jasaiha Suarez was missing and “endangered” on Nov. 1. No further information was released.
