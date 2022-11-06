ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9CVu_0j0ww2og00

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department .

Sgt. Brown, West Valley City Police, says the man was reportedly seen riding his motorcycle around a parking lot before someone saw the downed bike.

FATAL: Motorcyclist dies after striking center median concrete barrier on I-215

The bystander reportedly then saw that the man who had been riding it was seriously injured, and reported the crash to police.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and offered life-saving support before transporting him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Sgt. Brown says the man was not wearing a helmet.

Police also say that based on evidence, it appears that the man crashed into a dumpster, though this is unconfirmed.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Man hospitalized after West Haven auto-pedestrian crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night following an auto-pedestrian crash in West Haven. The incident happened at 1100 W. 21st Street at approximately 10 p.m. Sgt. Slater with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the driver has...
WEST HAVEN, UT
KSLTV

Driver error blamed for fatal 2021 Draper crash involving dump truck

DRAPER, Utah — Prosecutors believe driver error is more to blame for a fatal crash involving a dump truck on a steep Draper road nearly a year ago than faulty equipment. On Nov. 16, 2021, a large dump truck was going downhill near 14550 S. Bangerter Parkway as an SUV driven by 78-year-old Sondra Powell, of Sandy, was headed uphill. Shane Randolph Newcume, 48, lost control of the truck as it was going down the hill at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents. Witnesses saw “smoke coming from the rear brakes.”
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy