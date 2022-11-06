Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home in desirable area for less than $500,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – If you have time and money on your hands this Inglewood home could be a diamond in the rough. The pictures of the ramshack house are jarring however the property is located in the North end of the City and the 895 square foot, three bedroom home is sitting on a 6,200 square foot lot.
theregistrysocal.com
Four-Building Office Property Listed in Alhambra for Nearly $11MM
A number of office properties have been placed up for sale throughout Southern California in recent months. In Alhambra, one property to be recently placed on the market is a 24,089 square foot campus at 1819-1841 W. Valley Blvd. According to the listing by Marcus & Millichap, the property is being offered at $10.99 million, or about $456 per square foot.
2urbangirls.com
LA voters to decide on `Mansion Tax,’ Parcel Tax for recreational facilities
LOS ANGELES – Two tax-related measures will be on the ballot for L.A. city voters Tuesday — Ordinance ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” and Proposition SP, a parcel tax that would benefit parks and recreational facilities. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property...
foxla.com
Powerball: Winning $2 billion ticket sold in California
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Someone in California just made history as the state lottery's first-ever billionaire after matching all five numbers plus the Powerball in Monday night's jackpot drawing that soared to a whopping $2.04 billion. According to California Lottery officials, the single winning ticket was sold in Los...
2urbangirls.com
LA voters to decide on authorizing up to 75,000 low-income units with Prop LH
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles residents Tuesday will decide whether to authorize the city to approve up to 5,000 new low-income housing units in each council district under Measure LH. With 15 council districts, the measure would allow the city to pursue building as many as 75,000 new units...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Purchasing power: Leimert Park merchants come together to buy their building
With Metro’s K-line expansion accelerating real estate speculation along the Crenshaw corridor, business merchants in Leimert Park are using group economics as a frontline defense against displacement. In September four retail tenants – Akil West (Sole Folks), Anthony Jolly (Hot and Cool Café), Ade Neff (Ride On! Bike Shop)...
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
L.A. Council approves additional $2M for 13th District Rental Aid Program
The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million today toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District.
2urbangirls.com
Skeletal remains found in Culver City water pipeline
CULVER CITY, Calif. – On November 5th, 2022, at 08:47 am, Culver City Police Officers received a call for service to meet Metropolitan Water District Employees in the area of Venice Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd. The officers met with the Water District Employees, who explained that while inspecting an...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood voters to decide on mayor, council and school board members
Inglewood voters will take to polls to decide the fate of our City as they decide whether to return the incumbents to their respective seats. The candidates up for Inglewood Unified School District are insignificant, in my opinion, because they do nothing to support residents who want to know what’s going on in the schools are more importantly use their voices to stop school closures.
El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames (video)
Crews worked to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze could be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda around 6:15 p.m. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what was housed in that portion of the building. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers
Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
2urbangirls.com
Man reported missing in Covina
COVINA, Calif. – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Jefferey Gene Woolard. He is a 42 year-old male White who was last seen on the 4900 block of Vogue Avenue in Covina, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
2urbangirls.com
Four people injured in traffic crash in LA area
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Four people were injured Wednesday, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge. Paramedics were sent to the 17700 block of West Plummer Street at about 8:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The victims were taken for hospital treatment, one in critical condition,...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Inglewood Mayor and City Council Races
Inglewood Candidate Forum at All In Coworking of Inglewood. Click the link to view the forum on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/MatthewNewmanDallas/videos/1114580496112801?idorvanity=2918360125136927. The city of Inglewood has seen massive changes during Mayor James Butts’ tenure. Many residents are enjoying the resurgence that the city is having, but many people question if the long-term...
