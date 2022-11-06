ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood home in desirable area for less than $500,000

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – If you have time and money on your hands this Inglewood home could be a diamond in the rough. The pictures of the ramshack house are jarring however the property is located in the North end of the City and the 895 square foot, three bedroom home is sitting on a 6,200 square foot lot.
INGLEWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Four-Building Office Property Listed in Alhambra for Nearly $11MM

A number of office properties have been placed up for sale throughout Southern California in recent months. In Alhambra, one property to be recently placed on the market is a 24,089 square foot campus at 1819-1841 W. Valley Blvd. According to the listing by Marcus & Millichap, the property is being offered at $10.99 million, or about $456 per square foot.
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

Powerball: Winning $2 billion ticket sold in California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Someone in California just made history as the state lottery's first-ever billionaire after matching all five numbers plus the Powerball in Monday night's jackpot drawing that soared to a whopping $2.04 billion. According to California Lottery officials, the single winning ticket was sold in Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lastandardnewspaper.com

Purchasing power: Leimert Park merchants come together to buy their building

With Metro’s K-line expansion accelerating real estate speculation along the Crenshaw corridor, business merchants in Leimert Park are using group economics as a frontline defense against displacement. In September four retail tenants – Akil West (Sole Folks), Anthony Jolly (Hot and Cool Café), Ade Neff (Ride On! Bike Shop)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County says no to flavored tobacco

Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Skeletal remains found in Culver City water pipeline

CULVER CITY, Calif. – On November 5th, 2022, at 08:47 am, Culver City Police Officers received a call for service to meet Metropolitan Water District Employees in the area of Venice Blvd. and Sepulveda Blvd. The officers met with the Water District Employees, who explained that while inspecting an...
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood voters to decide on mayor, council and school board members

Inglewood voters will take to polls to decide the fate of our City as they decide whether to return the incumbents to their respective seats. The candidates up for Inglewood Unified School District are insignificant, in my opinion, because they do nothing to support residents who want to know what’s going on in the schools are more importantly use their voices to stop school closures.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames (video)

Crews worked to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday. A massive blaze could be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda around 6:15 p.m. It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what was housed in that portion of the building. […]
EL SEGUNDO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: November 2022

Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers

Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man reported missing in Covina

COVINA, Calif. – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Jefferey Gene Woolard. He is a 42 year-old male White who was last seen on the 4900 block of Vogue Avenue in Covina, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
COVINA, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four people injured in traffic crash in LA area

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Four people were injured Wednesday, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash in Northridge. Paramedics were sent to the 17700 block of West Plummer Street at about 8:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The victims were taken for hospital treatment, one in critical condition,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Inglewood Mayor and City Council Races

Inglewood Candidate Forum at All In Coworking of Inglewood. Click the link to view the forum on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/MatthewNewmanDallas/videos/1114580496112801?idorvanity=2918360125136927. The city of Inglewood has seen massive changes during Mayor James Butts’ tenure. Many residents are enjoying the resurgence that the city is having, but many people question if the long-term...
INGLEWOOD, CA

