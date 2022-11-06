Read full article on original website
Somalia's Al-Shabab Militants Widening Revenue Base
Mogadishu — U.N. experts say the Somali Islamist militant group al-Shabab has widened its revenue stream beyond its traditional activities, like charging tolls at checkpoints, to illegally taxing properties and construction. In a new report, made public this month, U.N. experts say the terrorist group is seeking more funds...
Somali Military Liberates Key Town from al-Shabab Militants
Mogadishu — Somalia's military says it has liberated more territory from al-Shabab, including a strategic town that had been under the group’s control for 15 years. The Somali military said Wednesday that its forces have conducted a fresh offensive against al-Shabab fighters and recaptured the small, but strategic town Wabho and key villages in the country’s central province of Galgadud.
Somali Journalists Say New Directive Could Put Them at Greater Risk
Mogadishu, Somalia — How to describe a militant group? It’s a question in Somalia where for years the government and media have tussled over how to refer to al-Shabab. In its latest order, issued Sunday, the government directed journalists to replace the word "al-Shabab" with "khawarij," which means "a deviation from Islam."
UN Rights Officials Condemn Syrian Attacks
GENEVA — U.N. Human rights officials condemn a series of deadly attacks by pro-Syrian government forces Sunday against camps housing thousands of internally displaced people in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province. The U.N. Human Rights Office reports ground-based strikes and airstrikes hit nine camps housing thousands of internally displaced...
Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan's Ousted PM Khan and Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Pakistan Interior Minister: Evidence Suggests Shot Reporter Targeted in Kenya
Islamabad — Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday that evidence suggests a prominent Pakistani journalist was the victim of a targeted killing in Kenya, not an accidental shooting, though he still needed more information on the incident. Kenyan police spokesman Bruno Shioso declined to respond to the minister's comments on...
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Asks President to Probe Military Officials for Political Interference, Assassination Bid
Islamabad — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Journalists Charged With Propaganda Over Iran Protest Coverage
Iran on Tuesday charged two female journalists with "propaganda against the state" over their coverage of mass protests. The judiciary announced that the journalists — Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi — are "remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security." Both women have...
More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Says Top US General
Washington — America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But...
Iran in Turmoil as It Approaches Two Months of Protests
All over Iran, demonstrators are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic. After nearly two months of raucous protests, Iranians seem energized and emboldened. And this wave of protest seems different from the previous movements that were crushed by security forces. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi explains, jailing opposition leadership can be tricky when there are no defined leaders.
Ukraine Needs Air Defense Systems to Counter Russian Bombardments, Report Warns
Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems from the West — or Russia could repeat the tactics it used in Syria, to bombard Ukrainian cities from the skies, according to a new report. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.
Congo Expels Reuters Reporter
DAKAR — Democratic Republic of Congo expelled a French journalist working for Reuters after her application for journalistic accreditation was not approved. Sonia Rolley applied in September for accreditation to take up an assignment coordinating Reuters news coverage in Congo. She was granted permission to cover a climate conference in the capital, Kinshasa, in October while she waited for the application to be processed.
Putin Ally Meets Iran Leader as Moscow Deepens Tehran Ties
A leading ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday on a trip to deepen trade and security cooperation, as Moscow looks to shore up its economy and bolster its war effort in Ukraine. Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit was a sign of...
Mali Rights Commission Condemns Restrictions on Free Press
BAMAKO, MALI — Mali's National Human Rights Commission has condemned restrictions on press freedom, after authorities suspended one the country's main TV channels. Action was taken against Joliba TV after it aired an editorial criticizing rising intolerance and attacks on freedom of expression. The commission released a statement Tuesday...
Christian Monastery Possibly Older than Islam found in UAE
An ancient Christian site has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced recently. The religious complex, a monastery, could date to a time before the spread of Islam across the Arabian Peninsula. The monastery is providing researchers a lot of information about...
Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster
London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
UN Peace Chief Roots for Lasting Peace in South Sudan
Juba, South Sudan — The United Nations head of peacekeeping operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has wrapped up a visit to South Sudan where he called for greater efforts to stabilize the war-torn country. South Sudan is struggling with the impact of climate change in addition to intercommunal conflicts, all of which have led to a growing need for humanitarian aid.
Kenyan Lawmakers Want More Details on $5B Railway Loan After Contract Partially Released
Nairobi — Some Kenyan lawmakers are demanding to see more documents from a $5 billion loan agreement with a Chinese bank that financed a cross-country railway. The 2011 agreement was shielded from public view until Kenya's transport secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, released select pages on Sunday. Critics of the deal...
UNICEF: Children Suffer Most from Climate Crises Not of Their Making
GENEVA — UNICEF warns millions of children caught in climate-induced disasters are at risk of starvation, disease, exploitation, and death. A UNICEF analysis released Tuesday finds 27.7 million children in 27 countries have been affected by flooding so far this year. Among them, Chad, the Gambia, and northeast Bangladesh have recorded the worst floods in a generation. The agency reports Pakistan’s record-breaking floods have killed nearly 1,700 people, 615 of them children.
Iran Cities Strike in Solidarity With 'Bloody Friday' Dead
Paris — Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, rights groups said. Security forces opened fire on protests that erupted on September 30 after weekly prayers...
