Voice of America

Somalia's Al-Shabab Militants Widening Revenue Base

Mogadishu — U.N. experts say the Somali Islamist militant group al-Shabab has widened its revenue stream beyond its traditional activities, like charging tolls at checkpoints, to illegally taxing properties and construction. In a new report, made public this month, U.N. experts say the terrorist group is seeking more funds...
Voice of America

Somali Military Liberates Key Town from al-Shabab Militants

Mogadishu — Somalia's military says it has liberated more territory from al-Shabab, including a strategic town that had been under the group’s control for 15 years. The Somali military said Wednesday that its forces have conducted a fresh offensive against al-Shabab fighters and recaptured the small, but strategic town Wabho and key villages in the country’s central province of Galgadud.
Voice of America

Somali Journalists Say New Directive Could Put Them at Greater Risk

Mogadishu, Somalia — How to describe a militant group? It’s a question in Somalia where for years the government and media have tussled over how to refer to al-Shabab. In its latest order, issued Sunday, the government directed journalists to replace the word "al-Shabab" with "khawarij," which means "a deviation from Islam."
Voice of America

UN Rights Officials Condemn Syrian Attacks

GENEVA — U.N. Human rights officials condemn a series of deadly attacks by pro-Syrian government forces Sunday against camps housing thousands of internally displaced people in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province. The U.N. Human Rights Office reports ground-based strikes and airstrikes hit nine camps housing thousands of internally displaced...
Voice of America

Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan's Ousted PM Khan and Military

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America

Pakistan Interior Minister: Evidence Suggests Shot Reporter Targeted in Kenya

Islamabad — Pakistan's interior minister said Tuesday that evidence suggests a prominent Pakistani journalist was the victim of a targeted killing in Kenya, not an accidental shooting, though he still needed more information on the incident. Kenyan police spokesman Bruno Shioso declined to respond to the minister's comments on...
Voice of America

Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Asks President to Probe Military Officials for Political Interference, Assassination Bid

Islamabad — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America

Journalists Charged With Propaganda Over Iran Protest Coverage

Iran on Tuesday charged two female journalists with "propaganda against the state" over their coverage of mass protests. The judiciary announced that the journalists — Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi — are "remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security." Both women have...
Voice of America

Iran in Turmoil as It Approaches Two Months of Protests

All over Iran, demonstrators are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic. After nearly two months of raucous protests, Iranians seem energized and emboldened. And this wave of protest seems different from the previous movements that were crushed by security forces. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi explains, jailing opposition leadership can be tricky when there are no defined leaders.
Voice of America

Congo Expels Reuters Reporter

DAKAR — Democratic Republic of Congo expelled a French journalist working for Reuters after her application for journalistic accreditation was not approved. Sonia Rolley applied in September for accreditation to take up an assignment coordinating Reuters news coverage in Congo. She was granted permission to cover a climate conference in the capital, Kinshasa, in October while she waited for the application to be processed.
Voice of America

Putin Ally Meets Iran Leader as Moscow Deepens Tehran Ties

A leading ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday on a trip to deepen trade and security cooperation, as Moscow looks to shore up its economy and bolster its war effort in Ukraine. Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit was a sign of...
Voice of America

Mali Rights Commission Condemns Restrictions on Free Press

BAMAKO, MALI — Mali's National Human Rights Commission has condemned restrictions on press freedom, after authorities suspended one the country's main TV channels. Action was taken against Joliba TV after it aired an editorial criticizing rising intolerance and attacks on freedom of expression. The commission released a statement Tuesday...
Voice of America

Christian Monastery Possibly Older than Islam found in UAE

An ancient Christian site has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced recently. The religious complex, a monastery, could date to a time before the spread of Islam across the Arabian Peninsula. The monastery is providing researchers a lot of information about...
Voice of America

Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster

London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
Voice of America

UN Peace Chief Roots for Lasting Peace in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan — The United Nations head of peacekeeping operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, has wrapped up a visit to South Sudan where he called for greater efforts to stabilize the war-torn country. South Sudan is struggling with the impact of climate change in addition to intercommunal conflicts, all of which have led to a growing need for humanitarian aid.
Voice of America

Kenyan Lawmakers Want More Details on $5B Railway Loan After Contract Partially Released

Nairobi — Some Kenyan lawmakers are demanding to see more documents from a $5 billion loan agreement with a Chinese bank that financed a cross-country railway. The 2011 agreement was shielded from public view until Kenya's transport secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, released select pages on Sunday. Critics of the deal...
Voice of America

UNICEF: Children Suffer Most from Climate Crises Not of Their Making

GENEVA — UNICEF warns millions of children caught in climate-induced disasters are at risk of starvation, disease, exploitation, and death. A UNICEF analysis released Tuesday finds 27.7 million children in 27 countries have been affected by flooding so far this year. Among them, Chad, the Gambia, and northeast Bangladesh have recorded the worst floods in a generation. The agency reports Pakistan’s record-breaking floods have killed nearly 1,700 people, 615 of them children.
Voice of America

Iran Cities Strike in Solidarity With 'Bloody Friday' Dead

Paris — Cities in western Iran went on strike Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests in the country's strife-torn southeast, rights groups said. Security forces opened fire on protests that erupted on September 30 after weekly prayers...

