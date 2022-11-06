Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Notches Second NFL Interception

The Jets corner is one of the best cover men in the NFL.

CINCINNATI — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner continued a storybook rookie season with his second interception of the campaign.

Sauce got the best of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to set up a go-ahead TD for the New York Jets.

As of this writing, he has two tackles and one interception.

Check out the big play.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Stars of the Game: Who Shined Brightest in Bearcats Win Over Navy?

Final Huddle: UC Swallows Navy 20-10 at Nippert Stadium

Watch: Tyler Scott Scorches Navy With Long TD

Report: Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12

Ivan Pace Jr. Named Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month

UC Football Holds Onto Top-25 Standing in ESPN Recruiting Rankings

UC Guard Dylan O'Quinn Discusses UCF Loss, Switching Positions, Navy Adjustments

Ivan Pace Jr. Named Semi-Finalist for Butkus, Bednarik Awards

Luke Fickell: Both QBs Know 'we Have Confidence in Them'

Mika Adams-Woods, Ody Oguama Discuss Final Prep Ahead of 2022-23 Season

UC's AAC Title Path Following 25-21 Loss to UCF

The Athletic Picks UC as 2022-23 'Surprise' Candidate

Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Fox, ESPN

Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named NFL Defensive Player of the Week

Watch: Former Players, Coaches Congratulate Luke Fickell on UC Wins Record

UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Jasper Johnson

Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC

UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk