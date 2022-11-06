ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, Dan Lanning have mutual interest in Tigers' head coaching job

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Our making the case series continues with Dan Lanning, who has interest in the Auburn coaching position.

Up next in our "making the case" series with Auburn head coaching candidates is Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks.

Our sources have confirmed that there is mutual interest between Auburn and Lanning, who is nine games into his head coaching tenure with Oregon. Other reports have confirmed that Lanning and Auburn have been in contact.

This could all be a play to get an extension from the Ducks.

Here's a look at Lanning's resume, why he fits on the Plains and why the Tigers may pursue him further.

The Fit

"Culture fit" is a phrase often thrown around without full understanding of what it means. It's not all about personality. It's also about winning.

Being a culture fit varies from school to school. Some fanbases lean into certain people more. Others, less. Sam Pittman and Arkansas are a good example of what it means to be a culture fit.

Some places don't need the right personality to succeed. Brian Kelly and LSU are a good current example. Nick Saban wasn't a good personality fit with Alabama when he started coaching for the Tide.

After this last go around with Bryan Harsin, one could argue that while the Tigers need someone who will win, they also need someone who can blend into the landscape a little better. Someone who can earn the support of the fanbase and also back it up with winning.

Dan Lanning is a stand up coach who isn't a personality risk like Lane Kiffin or Hugh Freeze. Bottom line. On top of that, he's arguably a better recruiter than both.

The Resume

Record at Oregon: 7-1

Overall Record: 7-1

Head coaching experience: Oregon

Other experience: Pittsburgh (GA), Arizona State (GA/RC), Sam Houston State (DB), Alabama (GA), Memphis (ILB), Georgia (DC/OLB)

Notes: Lanning has two national championship rings as a GA for the Crimson Tide (2015) and a defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs (2021). A coach cut from the Kirby Smart/Nick Saban tree that is now finding success at a Power Five job should be taken into strong consideration.

Arguably the most impressive part of his resume is his most recent before Oregon: Leading one of the best defensive units of the 21st century (Georgia) to a national title. Georgia's 2021 defense is the second-best of any national title-winning team since 2005, right behind 2011 Alabama. That defense was legendary. Lanning could restore that side of the ball for Auburn.

My Thoughts

Since the blowout loss to his former team in the season opener, Lanning's Oregon squad has gotten progressively better - and has torn through the Pac-12 slate thus far. He picked up six five-star commitments during his time at Georgia and has a solid recruiting track record. He produced two top-three defensive units with the Bulldogs and has all the things an SEC school would want - league experience, two national titles as GA and DC, recruiting talent, and the proven ability to develop talent.

He has everything except a lengthy head coaching record. He can recruit, he's a proven winner in the SEC, and his personality would fit well on the Plains.

May it also be noted that former Oregon coach Willie Taggart bolted from the Ducks in 2017 after one season to go coach Florida State.

Anything is possible here with Auburn and Lanning.

Follow Lance Dawe on Twitter .

Comments / 15

AP_001245.543c026175ff45ec98e233f5e989f002.0753
3d ago

This is an opinion piece written by another delusional Auburn fan. Didn’t they lose again this weekend? Booo hooo. Now you have at least 6 SEC west teams better than Auburn and at least 3 teams in the East that are better.

Reply(1)
2
Daniel Seibel
3d ago

With any luck Oregon should have a clause that would prevent such a nightmare in Oregon without a substantial penalty... We hope Taggart, and Cristobal, have taught Oregon to do just that...🦆🦆🦆

Reply
2
 

