Mastodon DMs Are Very Different To Twitter – And That Could Get Embarrassing
Mastodon may be your new microblogging home, but don't get too comfortable. The platform looks like Twitter, but some of the features are very different.
Twitter Reveals How It'll Label Users Who Are Actually Verified
Twitter's plan to give anyone who pays a blue verified badge has proven controversial, so the company is going to use another label for actual verification.
Twitter Blue May Backfire, And That Could Mean The End Of Free Access
Would you be willing to pay to access Twitter? That could potentially be a reality one day if the new Twitter Blue subscription doesn't work out, at least according to inside sources and the information they have leaked. Twitter isn't known for making a profit, and Musk aims to change that by radically transforming the platform in a very short period of time — not to mention laying off approximately half of the workforce to cut costs. The new CEO has repeatedly said that Twitter needs to reduce its dependency on ads, and that seems more important now than ever in light of Musk's claim that ad revenue is down substantially.
Meta's Rumored Layoffs May Make Twitter's Look Mild
It seems Twitter isn't the only company looking to cut costs by laying off a large number of employees. According to fresh claims made by insiders, Meta may be only days away from announcing its own plan to lay off a potentially record-setting number of employees. The first round of workers may lose their jobs this week, though Facebook's parent company hasn't confirmed or denied any rumors at this time.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned, But There's One Exception
Elon Musk seems to have had enough of verified accounts parodying him and sharing mean or oddly funny tweets while pretending to be the billionaire. In a tweet, Musk announced that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Musk argues that the move has something to do with the widespread rollout of account verification.
Long-Time Tesla Critic Alleges Twitter Rejected His Ad For Political Violation
Twitter may be in its death throes, depending on who you listen to. The social media platform — which is currently in the midst of ad drama that has seen Tesla rivals as well as ad marketing giants slowly making an exit — now faces another policy-related storm, and this one comes straight from one of Tesla's most vocal opponents. The Dawn Project, which has a history of targeting Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology over alleged serious safety issues, claims that Twitter unfairly pulled its ad that aimed to draw attention to the system's supposed risks. Dan O'Dowd, a billionaire software engineer who is also the mind behind The Dawn Project, told The Verge that Twitter rejected a paid ad criticizing Tesla's controversial technology, citing political advertisement policy violations.
What In The World Is Going On With Twitter's 'Official' Checkmarks?
Twitter's messy account verification system has come full circle within just a couple of days. After announcing that the verified blue checkmark status will be offered to every account that pays $8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription, the company revealed plans for another kind of verification that will come with an "Official" label right below the user name.
Twitter's Laid Off Workers In Africa Say They Weren't Offered Severance Pay
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, insists that the company had no option but to cut down its workforce because "the company is losing over $4M/day." In addition to that, Twitter is planning to introduce a $7.99 monthly subscription for a blue badge that will be available to all users. Elon Musk has also floated the idea of bringing back Vine to take on TikTok.
Why Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says The Layoffs Are His Fault
In what one could interpret as a heartfelt message over Twitter's recent decision to lay off about half of its workforce, co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey recently shared his thoughts on the matter, taking responsibility for the number of jobs lost. In his tweet thread, which was published the day after new Twitter owner Elon Musk made the layoffs official, Dorsey said that the company grew too quickly under his watch, putting it in its current position.
Twitter May Delay Verified Badge Changes Over Election Concerns
Arguably the biggest change Elon Musk intends to make to Twitter involves how the platform's iconic blue badges are handed out. But that change may be delayed due to a major event happening in the United States. Until now, getting verified was a long process that could only be undertaken by individuals Twitter considered to be of some kind of importance. Most of the badges went to celebrities, journalists, politicians, and notable companies. The checkmark served as proof that the account actually belonged to the person tweeting from it — the logic being that it would make genuine tweets easier to spot. If someone were to make an account with a similar name, bio, and the same profile picture as someone like Elon Musk, users could quickly tell the tweets being sent from that account weren't from Musk himself due to the absent verified checkmark.
Twitter May Already Be Asking Some Laid-Off Workers To Come Back
Late last week, Elon Musk had Twitter lay off a huge number of employees. Only a few days later, the company may be asking some of them to come back.
The 5 Best And 5 Worst Xiaomi Phones Of All Time
Smartphone brand Xiaomi has created a massive amount of devices in the past few years, some of which have been great, while others have been stinkers.
Amid The Twitter Chaos, Starlink Quietly Added A Daytime Data Cap
Twitter has been taking up more than its fair share of the news cycle lately, which is perhaps why Starlink decided the very end of the week was a good time to quietly drop details about an upcoming data cap limitation that will impact residential subscribers. Starting next month, Starlink users will face a maximum monthly data limit, after which point they'll have to pay for every extra gigabyte used or settle for slower speeds. The change was revealed in a new policy page on the Starlink website, as well as in an email that went out to customers, which explains that the peak-hours data cap is intended to reduce network congestion and help ensure all customers are having a solid experience.
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
The Most Iconic BlackBerry Phones Of All Time
Depending on when exactly you were born, the term "BlackBerry" might conjure up images of pagers, or maybe the classic BlackBerry designed for business professionals, with a screen on the top half and a full QWERTY keyboard on the bottom. For a lucky few, BlackBerry models with a full touchscreen might be the ones you're most familiar with. Regardless of which iconic BlackBerry style defined your generation, BlackBerry phones made an impression on the public that'll last for decades.
Google's November Update Arrives For Pixel Smartphones
Google has started rolling out its Android 13 November Security Patch for its entire lineup of supported Pixel smartphones. While we would have passed this one off as just another monthly security patch under normal circumstances, the launch of the Pixel 7 lineup last month makes this update a bit special.
God Of War Ragnarok Gets A Hefty Day One Patch Ahead Of Launch
With "God of War Ragnarok" only a day away — it will be released on November 9, 2022 — it's understandable if you don't want to wait to jump in as soon as the digital version unlocks or you get home from the store. But it might be in your best interest to slow down just a little bit and make time for the version 02.00 Day One patch that has been made available (via Twitter).
Diablo 4 Reportedly Headed For April 2023 Launch
After the disastrous announcement and poor public reception of "Diablo: Immortal," "Diablo" fans may see the release of the next mainline installment of the classic franchise as early as April 2023, according to The XboxEra Podcast. Based on details revealed in the podcast, Blizzard is reportedly set to release "Diablo 4," as well as a flashy, new launch trailer during a big marketing push at the 2022 Game Awards, which starts December 8, 2022. While pricing is unclear, preorders may be only weeks away.
Every Wordle Rule The New York Times Just Changed
When the New York Times acquired Wordle back in January, we (along with other superfans) asked one vital question: will the game remain the same? At the time, the primary concern for most people was that NYT might introduce some form of monetization to the game — like ads or a paywall. Thankfully, there are no pesky ads (yet), and Wordle has remained free, although The New York Times does charge users a $2/month subscription fee to access WordleBot, an in-house tool that analyzes players' puzzles and provides suggestions to help improve their gameplay.
Twitter May Look Like A Dumpster Fire, But Musk Says Usage Is Higher Than Ever
Things are looking rough at Twitter, particularly now that Elon Musk has laid off half of the company's workers. However, the new CEO claims usage is up.
