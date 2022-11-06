ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Erik Ten Hag’s Brutally Honest Assessment Of Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaTQN_0j0wvZZx00

Erik Ten Hag had plenty to say following Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester United were quite embarrassingly defeated on Sunday afternoon as they lost 3-1 to Aston Villa away from home. United didn’t perform anywhere near their best and Erik Ten Hag recognised that after the game.

It was an overall poor showing from United in the game, the game looked lost early on when Villa went 2-0 up. Despite getting a goal back before half time, early into the second half the two goal advantage was once again established by Villa.

It was a rare poor showing from United’s defence in the game but the Red Devils never really seemed to get going in attack either. Another game goes by where its ever clear that United need to add a striker to their team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ba12Z_0j0wvZZx00

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag made some brutally honest assessments of the game following the defeat. He said;

“We lose the game start of the first half and second half, that is unacceptable. They looked more fresh, more ready. After a long time this has happened, I said it was up to us.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

“We didn't keep the ball, we didn't get the right organisation, didn't follow the rules and lost battles. The result is clear, it never lies. In football you always get your own earnings. Today we were not good enough."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Yardbarker

Manchester United already dealt big blow ahead of Barcelona first-leg

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a big selection headache on his hands before their Europa League play-off against Barcelona. The Red Devils have been drawn against the La Liga giants in the play-off stage of the knockout phase. Whoever wins will enter the last-16, but it’s too early...
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Yardbarker

Another Juventus star risks missing out on the World Cup through injury

Juventus players have suffered from persistent injuries in this campaign, which has affected their performance in the league and other competitions. The Bianconeri have had to change their lineups in almost every game they have played this season. Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar,...
fourfourtwo.com

Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16

The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
Yardbarker

Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup

Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
The Guardian

Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up

The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy