ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

SkyCam cable malfunction leads to strange delay during Jets-Bills matchup

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAAIC_0j0wuGA100

There was a rather unusual delay on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The SkyCam went out.

Midway through the third quarter of the New York Jets’ matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the CBS camera that floats over the field suddenly stopped working after a cable broke.

The camera was facing down and just bouncing slightly near the 50 yard line while the broken cable just dangled there, which made for quite the scene.

Not even the Jets understood what was happening during the delay.

It's not clear exactly how the cable broke, but the camera was officially ruled out of the game and removed completely. After about 10 minutes, play finally resumed.

The timing of the break, however, couldn’t have been worse for the Jets.

After marching them down the field and into the red zone, Bills linebacker Von Miller sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson just three plays after the delay. The hit forced a fumble, which defensive end A.J. Epenesa recovered to officially kill the drive.

The mistake didn't prove to be fatal for the Jets, who intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen two plays later to set up a seven-yard touchdown pass to James Robinson to take the lead at the end of the third.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Colts fire Reich as stagnant offense continues to sputter

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Frank Reich kept trying to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense. When nothing worked, it cost him his job. Less than one day after one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history, the Colts announced Monday they fired Reich after 4 1/2 seasons. Team officials are expected to address the decision later Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, could miss Week 10 Cardinals matchup

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mattew Stafford is in concussion protocol, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday in an unexpected announcement. While it’s unclear when exactly Stafford was injured, McVay explained that the quarterback was being routinely examined after the Rams 16-13 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday when the decision to place him in protocols was made.
9&10 News

Detroit plays New York, looks to break road losing streak

Detroit Pistons (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons face New York. New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago....
DETROIT, MI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy