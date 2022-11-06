Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Expanded Center for Neurogastroenterology & Motility
The Neurogastroenterology & Motility Center launches a new site. Co-Medical Director Dr. Amir Masoud takes you on a tour. For more information – visit hartfordhealthcare.org/digestive.
Eyewitness News
Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns
(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
stamfordhealth.org
RSV on the rise in Stamford, CT: A pediatrician's tips to stay safe
If you have young children, then you're no stranger to the viral bugs, mostly cold, flu, and, now COVID, that can ground them for a couple of weeks every winter. But do you know about RSV? Here's everything you need to know. What is RSV?. RSV stands for the respiratory...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
NBC Connecticut
Mayor Calls for Bristol to Be Lit in Blue 1 Month After Deaths of 2 Officers
Saturday will mark one month since the tragedy in Bristol that took the lives of two police officers and the mayor is asking residents to illuminate the city in blue lights on Nov. 12. On Oct. 12, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alec Iurato were ambushed while...
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Risk of myocarditis between COVID-19 vaccines
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — In today’s health headlines, researchers have compared the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Will our current vaccines be enough to protect against new COVID variants that are popping up and government officials warn of a bad winter ahead?. Dr....
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Prepare body for COVID-19 booster, new Paxlovid treatment
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With many people planning to get the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot before the holidays Yale Medicine infectious diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said you can prepare your body for a better response. “Stay hydrated and anticipate having plenty of time to rest,” Tuan said. “And if you don’t feel great, […]
Adults-Only Camp in Connecticut Is the Perfect Spot to Unleash Our Inner Child
We might have to book this next summer.
‘Jamie’s Run’ hits the road in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Old Wethersfield Sunday morning. It was “Jamie’s Run” for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, held in honor of Jamie Knotts. Jamie died at just 5 years old back in 2010 due to a rare type of liver tumor. The race features a 5K, a 3K […]
Links Gala Honors 50 Years Of Service
A historic Black female advocacy organization celebrated half a century of sisterhood and service at its first in-person gala since the start of the pandemic. That celebration took place at the Omni Hotel on Temple Street Saturday night during a gala celebrating the New Haven Chapter of The Links Inc.
Old Saybrook man faces 5 years for tax evasion
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 58-year-old contractor for Old Saybrook has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. By not reporting his income from his contracting business, Dimitrios Kassimis, also known as Jimmy Kassimis, owed the Internal Revenue Service more than $233,000. Kassimas owns […]
Bristol Press
Former students, colleagues, family remember late CCSU professor during memorial service
NEW BRITAIN – Former students, colleagues and family members gathered inside Central Connecticut State University’s Founders Hall Sunday evening to remember the late Dr. Norton Mezvinsky. The distinguished Professor of History passed away Sept. 16. Friend and fellow CCSU Professor of History Dr. Matthew Warshauer put together the...
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford Bartaco passes reinspection after roaches found during initial health check, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — A local Bartaco restaurant has passed a reinspection after failing an initial health check last month when live roaches, mold and "excessive food debris" were found on the floors and other surfaces, a report shows. Records from the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health district show Bartaco failed a...
Shooting at University of St. Joseph campus motivated by love triangle: Court documents
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — More details are coming about the apparent love triangle police say was the foundation for a shooting and attempted murder at the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford last week. Darnell Barnes, 22, was arrested following a multi-state manhunt after West Hartford...
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
