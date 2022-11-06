ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eyewitness News

Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Risk of myocarditis between COVID-19 vaccines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — In today’s health headlines, researchers have compared the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Will our current vaccines be enough to protect against new COVID variants that are popping up and government officials warn of a bad winter ahead?. Dr....
WTNH

Prepare body for COVID-19 booster, new Paxlovid treatment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With many people planning to get the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot before the holidays Yale Medicine infectious diseases Dr. Jessica Tuan said you can prepare your body for a better response. “Stay hydrated and anticipate having plenty of time to rest,” Tuan said. “And if you don’t feel great, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

‘Jamie’s Run’ hits the road in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Old Wethersfield Sunday morning. It was “Jamie’s Run” for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, held in honor of Jamie Knotts. Jamie died at just 5 years old back in 2010 due to a rare type of liver tumor. The race features a 5K, a 3K […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Links Gala Honors 50 Years Of Service

A historic Black female advocacy organization celebrated half a century of sisterhood and service at its first in-person gala since the start of the pandemic. That celebration took place at the Omni Hotel on Temple Street Saturday night during a gala celebrating the New Haven Chapter of The Links Inc.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Old Saybrook man faces 5 years for tax evasion

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 58-year-old contractor for Old Saybrook has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to an announcement Wednesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. By not reporting his income from his contracting business, Dimitrios Kassimis, also known as Jimmy Kassimis, owed the Internal Revenue Service more than $233,000. Kassimas owns […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

