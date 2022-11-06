ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Goals galore as Rangers slip up – 5 things we learned from the Premiership

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cToyf_0j0wtowO00

Even by cinch Premiership standards, there was a plethora of drama in the latest weekend of action in Scotland’s top flight.

There were a glut of goals and significant results at either end of the table, and the controversy appears to have been ramped up by the early use of VAR rather than diminished.

After action-packed wins for Aberdeen, Livingston, Celtic, Ross County, St Johnstone and Hearts, here are five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures.

A big weekend in the title race?

Time will tell but it felt that way after Celtic extended their lead to seven points. The mood among Hoops fans felt very different when Dundee United equalised with three minutes left at Parkhead on Saturday, but goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada earned the champions a 4-2 win. The jubilation continued into Sunday when Rangers went down 2-1 against St Johnstone. A late Abada goal against United in late January proved a significant moment in last season’s title race. Celtic moved two points behind Rangers, who had drawn in Dingwall earlier in the day, and then went top with a 3-0 derby win days later. They never lost their place at the summit and look unlikely to relinquish it this time around.

Goals galore

The six games produced 29 goals with every team contributing to the tally. Only Rangers and Hibernian failed to get more than one goal. Ross County had not managed multiple goals in the league all season before beating St Mirren 3-2 while Livingston had only done so on one occasion before recording the same scoreline in their favour at Kilmarnock. It is the first fixture card that all 12 teams have scored in since August 2017, and there were a mere 22 goals on that weekend.

Andy Halliday is a goal machine

Halliday struck twice in Hearts’ 3-2 win over Motherwell to take his recent tally to four in four matches. Playing at left-back, the former Rangers player headed home the opener seven days after scoring with the same part of the body against Ross County and remarking on the rarity of such an event. The 31-year-old has now scored 11 times for Hearts and they have all been in victories.

VAR causes exasperation among managers

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was especially frustrated with the disruptive nature of how the new technology is being used and claimed it was changing the laws of the game and being used to re-referee incidents despite being promised the opposite. Both he and Hibs boss Lee Johnson likened the system to a new toy that was being over-used. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson felt a red card and a penalty against his team should have been overturned while Motherwell boss Steven Hammell could not understand the difference between handball appeals at either end that both went against his team.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s tenure under threat

Pressure piled on the already under-fire Rangers boss following the defeat to Saints. The latest setback came on top of Rangers finishing with the worst record in Champions League history when a 3-1 Ibrox win for Ajax left them with six straight defeats and a minus-20 goal difference. A lamentable second-half performance in Perth will turn more fans against the former Rangers player and anything less than maximum points from upcoming games against Hearts and St Mirren would leave him vulnerable going into a five-week interval between games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rangers beat Hearts to ease pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Malik Tillman’s second-half strike gave Rangers a narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Hearts at Ibrox and eased some pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The under-fire Gers boss came in for further scrutiny following the away defeat to St Johnstone on Sunday with improvement demanded by fed-up Light Blues fans.
newschain

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson annoyed at St Johnstone’s late, late show

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was left frustrated after conceding an equaliser to St Johnstone in the sixth minute of injury time. Nicky Clark’s overhead kick earned the Perth side a point after St Mirren had moved in front thanks to goals from Greg Kiltie and Mark O’Hara.
newschain

Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda on target as Celtic edge past Motherwell

Goals from Japanese forwards Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda maintained Celtic’s seven-point lead in the cinch Premiership thanks to a 2-1 win at Motherwell. Furuhashi struck early on but Motherwell made a game of it against the champions and had chances themselves before substitute Maeda scored with six minutes left.
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s form through hectic domestic schedule

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised his players for maintaining their winning domestic form through their hectic schedule despite not being completely satisfied with their Fir Park performance. The cinch Premiership leaders failed to build on Kyogo Furuhashi’s early goal and Motherwell caused them problems before Daizen Maeda netted on an...
newschain

Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
newschain

Derek McInnes says Kilmarnock looked like relegation favourites at Dundee United

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes admitted his side are slitting their own throats after sliding to the bottom of the cinch Premiership. The Ayrshire side were thumped 4-0 by Dundee United at Tannadice thanks to first-half goals by Kieran Freeman, Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton with Dylan Levitt adding a fourth after the break.
newschain

Dundee United hammer Kilmarnock to swap places at the foot of the table

Dundee United hauled themselves off the bottom of the cinch Premiership with a thumping 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Tannadice. The Tangerines took a stranglehold on the game in the first half, netting through Kieran Freeman, Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton before hitting a fourth after the break with Dylan Levitt on the mark.
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

This team is a good team – Nathan Jones will have plenty to work with at Saints

Nathan Jones will inherit a team capable of doing “great things” but must also be given time to transform Southampton’s fortunes, according to interim boss Ruben Selles. Prospective new manager Jones watched from the stands as Saints scraped past League One Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.
newschain

Wales World Cup squad pen-pics

Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here, the PA news agency looks at the players who made Robert Page’s 26–man squad. Wayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0) Won back the number one jersey after losing it...
newschain

I didn’t expect that – Steve Davis surprised by Boubacar Troare’s winner

Caretaker boss Steve Davis revealed his surprise at Boubacar Troare’s winner as Wolves reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. The substitute’s late strike sent the hosts into the fourth round to knock out Leeds 1-0 at Molineux on Wednesday. It was the midfielder’s first Wolves goal...
newschain

Lewis Stevenson says Hibernian’s game with Kilmarnock is must-win

Lewis Stevenson admits out-of-form Hibernian desperately need a win at Kilmarnock on Saturday because they do not want to go into the World Cup break on a downer. Hibs have lost five of their last six matches and were booed off following Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat by Ross County.
newschain

Matt Pennington on target as Shrewsbury hit back for a point against Oxford

Matt Pennington’s third goal of the season earned Shrewsbury a point as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Oxford United. Cameron Brannagan had put the visitors ahead in the first half with his sixth league goal of the campaign but Pennington’s header was enough to haul Steve Cotterill’s men into the top 10 in Sky Bet League One.
newschain

Young Blackburn side dump West Ham out of Carabao Cup on penalties

Angelo Ogbonna missed the crucial penalty as a youthful Blackburn dumped West Ham out of the Carabao Cup 10-9 on spot-kicks. After 19 successful penalties Ogbonna’s effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar to send Championship Rovers through to round four following a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.
newschain

Mark Hughes pleased Matty Platt’s red card did not come back to haunt Bradford

Mark Hughes was delighted Matty Platt’s confusing sending off did not come back to haunt Bradford in their 2-1 win at Mansfield. Skipper Richie Smallwood and goal machine Andy Cook put the high-flying Bantams two goals to the good as they struck either side of half-time. Platt was sent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy