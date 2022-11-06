ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole is nearing the south Florida coast and should make landfall in the next few hours. Nicole is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Thursday, then weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday. Here is an hour-by-hour look at...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricane Nicole winds, storm surge spread across Florida ahead of overnight landfall

Hurricane Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. Thursday on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach, but quickly weakened to a tropical storm with 70 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said. Landfall means the center of the storm’s eye, the region surrounded by the strongest winds, has reached land. The hurricane warning for Palm Beach County through Volusia County was downgraded to a ...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected

No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off.  Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 9 p.m., 8,128 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida airports announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it will be putting a halt to commercial operations Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to airport officials, operations will cease starting at 4 p.m., and they won’t resume until the weather improves enough for operations to continue. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of Hurricane Nicole

Hurricane Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A ...
FLORIDA STATE

