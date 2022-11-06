Read full article on original website
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole will continue to track westward toward the east coast of Florida with anticipated landfall near north Palm Beach County late Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. Scattered showers continue to stream in across Central Florida through Wednesday, increasing activity into the afternoon with gusty...
TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Category 1 Hurricane Nicole begins push toward Florida from Grand Bahama Island
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening as it approaches Florida for an early Thursday landfall in the southeast part of the state. As of Wednesday evening, Nicole was 50 miles northeast of West Palm Beach, moving west-northwest at 13 mph with sustained winds of 75 mph.
PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole is nearing the south Florida coast and should make landfall in the next few hours. Nicole is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Thursday, then weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday. Here is an hour-by-hour look at...
Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida amid Hurricane Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as the Category 1 hurricane makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of Wednesday evening. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Hurricane Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida
Hurricane Nicole is forecast to make landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival. Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
Hurricane Nicole winds, storm surge spread across Florida ahead of overnight landfall
Hurricane Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. Thursday on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach, but quickly weakened to a tropical storm with 70 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said. Landfall means the center of the storm’s eye, the region surrounded by the strongest winds, has reached land. The hurricane warning for Palm Beach County through Volusia County was downgraded to a ...
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
As Nicole strengthens to potential hurricane, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Florida firmly in the crosshairs of Hurricane Nicole, teams across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing facilities – and the massive moon-bound Artemis I rocket – for the still-strengthening storm as it bears down on the Space Coast.
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 9 p.m., 8,128 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida...
Nicole closer to category 1 strength; tropical storm warnings issued for 3 Tampa Bay area counties
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
LIVE RADAR: Outer reaches of Tropical Storm Nicole already raining on Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole is forecast to strike Florida as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday, but the vast storm on Tuesday afternoon was already spinning downpours into Central Florida. As of Tuesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Nicole was about 300 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, moving west...
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SLC: Track of Tropical Storm Nicole Shifts Further South, May Come Ashore in Northern Martin County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday November 9, 2022: Time to hunker down and wait it out. Tropical Storm Nicole is knocking on our door and public safety officials are urging residents to remain indoors until the storm passes. At a briefing held at the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center...
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
Central Florida airports announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it will be putting a halt to commercial operations Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to airport officials, operations will cease starting at 4 p.m., and they won’t resume until the weather improves enough for operations to continue. [TRENDING:...
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A ...
