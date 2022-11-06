ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seemingly Cracks Top-Five in Florida Senate Race

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa seemingly cracks top-five in Florida Senate race originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Florida voters seem to think Tua Tagovailoa has a future in politics. While the Miami Dolphins quarterback is slowly creeping his way up the NFL MVP ballot, he seemingly cracked the top-five of...
Phillies slugger Harper to get elbow checked next week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper is set to have his damaged right elbow checked next week to see whether surgery will be needed. The two-time NL MVP tore an elbow ligament in April and couldn’t play the outfield for the rest of the year. Harper, who turned 30 in October, will meet with prominent orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to have his torn ulnar collateral ligament examined. “It could be no surgery to Tommy John surgery,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday at the MLB general managers’ meetings in Las Vegas. “We’ll just have to wait and see what the doctor says.”
