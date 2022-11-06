Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Reading help named after late Steve Carter about to start; $1,000 vouchers for tutors
BATON ROUGE, La. - Students with reading problems will be eligible for one-on-one tutoring sessions under a $40 million program that officials said Wednesday will make a dent in Louisiana's literacy crisis. The effort is named after the late Steve Carter, a longtime House member who championed literacy. "One of...
Republicans dominate in local elections
Branson area state representatives all earned re-election on Nov. 8, as Missouri Republicans claimed wins across the state. Republican Rep. Brian Seitz will go back to Jefferson City after a commanding 78%-22% win over Democrat Ginger Witty. “I’m honored that the voters of the 156th District would turn out in...
Lamberth easily wins re-election in State District 44
Incumbent State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, handily secured another term Tuesday, garnering 13,875 or 78% of the votes. Lamberth beat Democrat challenger Kesa Fowler who received 3,886 votes to keep his District 44 seat. He was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012 and has served two terms as...
Shades of red, blue remain constant in Missouri
(The Center Square) – The shades of red and blue remain the same throughout most of Missouri after Tuesday’s elections. Republicans continued to maintain majorities in the Missouri Legislature and the party holds six of the eight U.S. Congressional seats. Missouri House. Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary...
All proposed amendments to Alabama Constitution pass in midterm elections
All of the proposed amendments to the Alabama Constitution on the midterm ballot passed on Tuesday. The amendments pertained to a variety of areas, from a judge’s ability to deny bail to the Alabama Legislature's ability to pass voting laws close to election day. The approved amendments are as...
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
Colorado income tax cut measure wins big
(The center Square) – Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that slashes the state income tax rate from 4.55% down to 4.40%. Proposition 121's passage marks the second time in recent years that a measure reducing income taxes has been approved. Colorado voters passed Proposition 116 in 2020, lowering the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
CHANGES: Amid big turnover in Legislature, party numbers in both houses remain the same
BOISE — Though this year’s elections brought huge change to the Idaho Legislature – a whopping 50 of the 105 faces will be new when lawmakers convene in January – one significant factor didn’t change at all. Despite redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices,...
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn announces he will not run for re-election
JACKSON — House Speaker Philip Gunn, one of the most powerful figures in state government, announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election next year, clearing the way for a new face to lead the Mississippi House of Representatives. Gunn made his plans known to House Republican members...
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
Workers’ Wages on the Ballot: Here’s What Happened
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022 midterm election played...
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Where do things stand in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas House races?
The leaders in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas Legislature races didn’t turn over as more ballots were received and counted Wednesday, though some margins have moved around. Democratic challenger Dennis Miller still leads Republican incumbent Rep. Charlotte Esau. Miller has about 51% of the vote, or 5,567 ballots, while Republican...
Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature
(The Center Square) – Election night in Illinois ended with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose representatives that will stick...
Another $13.1 million in grants awarded to Texas military communities
(The Center Square) – An additional $13.1 million in grant funding has been awarded to Texas military families through the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future U.S. Department of Defense...
Illinois quick hits: Gun trafficker sentenced; Chicago NASCAR tickets go on sale
A Rockford man who illegally trafficked firearms from Georgia to Chicago has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Scott Treece, who was a felon at the time, transported at least 10 firearms to illegally sell to others. Treece was arrested after selling a firearm to a confidential informant. Authorities say he then threatened his co-conspirator in the case.
