The Jewish Press
How Mayor Adams Responded To A New Jersey Terrorist Threat
A credible terrorist threat in New Jersey made by an unnamed individual caught the attention of the mayor’s office in New York City and the New York Police Department last week. The mayor, Eric Adams, and his team quickly brought together approximately 250 leaders of the Jewish community via...
East Flatbush voting site leaves voters stranded for hours
At approximately 12 p.m., poll workers were seen at the East Flatbush voting site placing signs outside and voters eventually made their way in to cast their ballots.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
What to know about the 4 proposals on NYC ballots ahead of Election Day
As we enter the final hours before Election Day, New York City voters should be aware of four key proposals that will appear on the ballot.
cityandstateny.com
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
Incarcerated New Yorkers lose access to free electronic tablets, a critical lifeline
Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Advocates fear people will have to pay to use the devices under a new contract. [ more › ]
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Enrollment at NYC schools continues to fall: DOE
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Enrollment at New York City schools continues to fall, despite an influx of migrants, preliminary figures from the Department of Education revealed on Monday. Before the pandemic, there were more than a million students in the public school system. There are around 903,000 students currently enrolled. “Like districts and schools across […]
NBC New York
Hurricane Nicole Eyes Northeast After Florida Hit; See Potential NYC Impacts Here
Hurricane Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 storm Wednesday evening, and is expected to hit Florida by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal
Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
Election 2022 results: Here’s how Staten Island voted for N.Y. governor, Congress, other borough races
Midterm Elections 2022: Staten Island votes — >> THE WINNERS <<. FOR CONGRESS: REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS WILL BECOME FIRST FULL MULTI-TERM S.I. HOUSE REP IN MORE THAN A DECADE. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Staten Island election 2022: A look at the status of all 13 races, 4 ballot proposals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the polls closed and election results being counted Tuesday night, here’s a look at how voters on Staten Island cast their ballots. In addition to the widely publicized gubernatorial race, Staten Islanders cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court. Residents also voted “yes” or “no” on four state ballot proposals.
Two Queens Seats Likely to Flip From Democrat to Republican
Tuesday’s election contained no surprises for Democrats in western and central Queens, but Democrats in eastern Queens saw an assembly seat and a congressional seat flip to the Republicans. There were no upsets on a statewide basis. The governorship did not change, with Democrat Kathleen Hochul generating 52 percent...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs
While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
NYC voters back racial justice ballot proposals by wide margins
Protests in New York after George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police in 2020 set the stage for the racial justice ballot questions decided by city voters Tuesday. A new office of racial equity will lead an effort to make New York City work for all its residents. [ more › ]
Seven people in New York infected with listeria outbreak strain
Seven people in New York have been reported to be infected with listeria.
NBC New York
NJ Announces First Monkeypox-Linked Death in State
New Jersey health officials announced the state's first monkeypox-linked death on Monday. The individual, a Northern New Jersey resident, was confirmed to have had monkeypox in mid-September and passed away in October. The state's Department of Health said that the resident had a history of underlying medical conditions. No additional...
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder
Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
