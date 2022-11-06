ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jewish Press

How Mayor Adams Responded To A New Jersey Terrorist Threat

A credible terrorist threat in New Jersey made by an unnamed individual caught the attention of the mayor’s office in New York City and the New York Police Department last week. The mayor, Eric Adams, and his team quickly brought together approximately 250 leaders of the Jewish community via...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Enrollment at NYC schools continues to fall: DOE

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Enrollment at New York City schools continues to fall, despite an influx of migrants, preliminary figures from the Department of Education revealed on Monday.  Before the pandemic, there were more than a million students in the public school system. There are around 903,000 students currently enrolled.  “Like districts and schools across […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island election 2022: A look at the status of all 13 races, 4 ballot proposals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the polls closed and election results being counted Tuesday night, here’s a look at how voters on Staten Island cast their ballots. In addition to the widely publicized gubernatorial race, Staten Islanders cast ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court. Residents also voted “yes” or “no” on four state ballot proposals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Two Queens Seats Likely to Flip From Democrat to Republican

Tuesday’s election contained no surprises for Democrats in western and central Queens, but Democrats in eastern Queens saw an assembly seat and a congressional seat flip to the Republicans. There were no upsets on a statewide basis. The governorship did not change, with Democrat Kathleen Hochul generating 52 percent...
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn voter turnout highest of all New York City boroughs

While final election results are not yet in, turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll worker told the Brooklyn Eagle....
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NJ Announces First Monkeypox-Linked Death in State

New Jersey health officials announced the state's first monkeypox-linked death on Monday. The individual, a Northern New Jersey resident, was confirmed to have had monkeypox in mid-September and passed away in October. The state's Department of Health said that the resident had a history of underlying medical conditions. No additional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
BRONX, NY

