Dolly Parton performed “Rockin’ Years” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night (November 5). She was also joined by Pat Benatar, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart, Simon Le Bon, Brandi Carlile, and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for “Jolene.” Watch it below.
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Duran Duran Reveal Andy Taylor’s Cancer Diagnosis During 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony
Duran Duran performed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday (November 5). After being inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from founding guitarist Andy Taylor, who was not present during the celebration. Le Bon revealed that Taylor’s absence was due to his Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, which he received four years ago.
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Duran Duran Play “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” More
Duran Duran kicked off the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night (November 5). The ’80s pop group was inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., and performed a handful of their biggest hits, including “Girls on Film,” “Rio,” and “Ordinary World.” Watch it happen below.
Dolly Parton Officially Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I’m a Rockstar Now’
On Nov. 5, Dolly Parton added another title to her laundry list of accolades. During the evening, the country music icon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted alongside fellow inductees such as Eminem, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. In addition, Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will join the Rock Hall with the “award for musical excellence.”
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback
Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
Rock Hall 2022: Watch Eurythmics Perform “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
Eurythmics joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022, and the band celebrated the induction with a performance during the ceremony on Saturday night (November 5). The synth-pop duo—made up of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart played—the songs “Would I Lie to You?,” “Missionary Man,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” as part of the event, after being inducted by U2 guitarist the Edge. Watch their performance below.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos
The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.
