Mimi Parker spent nearly 30 years in Low alongside her husband, Alan Sparhawk, anchoring the indie rock institution with her spacious drumming and plaintive soprano. She called on her training as a snare player in her junior high school band to come up with a sparse kit and minimalist style: Parker would perform standing upright behind a carefully arranged tom, snare and cymbals, using padded mallets and soft brushes to create gently pulsing, patient rhythms that served as a counterpoint to Sparhawk’s more anarchic guitar playing. As a vocalist, she sang as if she were a member of a larger church chorus, even when she was on lead. Her delivery was as unwavering and understated as her rhythms, offered with the tenderness of someone who might sing you to sleep—even when the music around her was more apt to score a waking nightmare.

2 DAYS AGO