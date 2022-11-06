ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU vs. Texas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

The two top teams in the Big 12 standings square off on the Forty Acres as Texas welcomes TCU in a battle of ranked Lone Star State rivals in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. CFP No. 18 Texas has won four of its last five boasting a 6-3...
Texas Baseball Lands Loaded Top 10 2023 Recruiting Class

The University of Texas at Omaha. No, the Texas Longhorns don't have an official campus in the city of Omaha, but with how often their baseball team makes the College World Series they might as well. The Longhorns are one of college baseball's blue bloods with 38 College World Series...
