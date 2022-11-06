ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Police searching for man wanted for murder, connected to homicide at Yakima hotel

By Erin Wencl
 3 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping and murder.

Authorities said Cesar J. Sanchez is connected to the killing of a woman at a Yakima hotel back in October .

According to court documents, Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar, 31, was shot and killed in one of the rooms.

Sanchez allegedly pulled the trigger and police said Aguilar suffered several gunshot wounds to the face and body.

Another man, Jose Sanchez-Perez, 26 , was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of murder and kidnapping on October 29 in connection with this case.

After the shooting, Sanchez allegedly forced another woman who was at the scene to leave with him, and allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t obey him.

Authorities said people should not approach Sanchez if they see him because he is considered armed and dangerous. They asked people call police immediately if they know where he is.

People can contact Detective M. Lee at 509-575-6200 if they have information about the shooting death of Angelica Aguilar.

People can also contact the Yakima County Crime Stoppers if they have information. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

