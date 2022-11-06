ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s Reaction to Terry Bradshaw’s Bizarre Remark on Live TV Has Twitter Talking

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUveL_0j0wt91y00
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for JCPenney)

Terry Bradshaw made a rather unsettling comment during the FOX’s NFL Sunday show, and Michael Strahan’s reaction to the remark has gone viral.

While talking about the upcoming Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup, the Hall of Fame quarterback made a questionable remark which prompted strong reactions from his fellow co-hosts.

“Their mentality is throw, throw, throw, throw,” he said, referring to the Cardinals’ fast-paced air-rid offense under Kliff Kingsbury. However, Bradshaw took it a step further with his next remark.

“I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

Immediately, his co-hosts reacted. “Woah, woah, that’s a little dark for this audience,” Howie Long said. The camera zoomed in on Michael Strahan, whose raised-eyebrow reaction says it all. The camera pans to the commentator as if it were an Office episode and Bradshaw had made one of Michael Scotts’ off-color remarks.

After the strong reactions from his co-stars, Bradshaw attempted to clarify what he meant.

“They just don’t seem to care about the run,” he said.

Point taken, Terry, but we agree with Long, Strahan and the rest of the crew when they said you could’ve found a better choice of words.

Michael Strahan’s Career Post-NFL

Michael Strahan played one season of football during his senior year of high school, which was enough for him to earn a scholarship to Texas Southern University. He entered the NFL in after being drafted in 1993 and spent his entire 15-year professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants. Strahan was a dominant force as a pass rusher. He is currently with T. J. Watt for the most NFL single-season quarterback sacks.

Strahan also helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007.

Since retiring from the NFL, he became a media personality, first appearing as a football analyst on Fox NFL Sunday. Then, he transitioned out of sports to news, serving as a co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America as well as Live! with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016.

He won two Daytime Emmy Awards for that show. Strahan also made guest appearances on game shows and other programs. In 2014, he became a regular contributor on Good Morning America. Then, in 2016, the network announced that Strahan would be leaving Live! to join GMA full-time. Furthermore, he also hosts the current incarnation of the Pyramid game show for ABC.

As you can see, Strahan has remained a very busy man even after his legendary career with the New York Giants.

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He frequently does charity work that benefits youth and community development, among other social causes.

Comments / 235

Buffy Twiggs
3d ago

Come on guys! It's loveable Terry Bradshaw!! He wasn't being literal. He flubs his words and makes mistakes. Even with 4 Superbowl rings, he's still human!!!

Reply(27)
157
Darlene Rosario
3d ago

I think that s the best crew ever...Bradshaw, Long, Brown, Strahan, Johnson. They work well together. I love this crew. Keep up the good work guys!!!!

Reply(1)
71
camille
2d ago

He was just exaggerating, leave Terry alone! It was just a figure of speech!! I love Terry! Give him a break, he has 2 forms of cancer this year and is a great guy.

Reply
57
Related
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle

Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022. During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry...
Outsider.com

Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
Outsider.com

MMA Star Dead at 33 After ‘Eating Poisoned Watermelon’

Russian MMA star Alexander Pisarev has died unexpectedly at the young age of 33. According to preliminary reports, the fighter died after eating poisoned watermelon. Tragically, Pisarev was found dead by his father in his Moscow apartment on October 30. As an anonymous member of the MMA star’s Tomahawk team...
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news

After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

581K+
Followers
65K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy