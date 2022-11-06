ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coy Gibbs Dies at 49, NASCAR World Reacts to Joe Gibbs Racing Co-Owner’s Death

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs Racing made the announcement today that co-owner Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night. The NASCAR world is shocked by the news. Of course, Coy is the son of owner and founder Joe Gibbs and the father of recent Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs.

Even before the news went out officially, many in NASCAR were posting that their thoughts and prayers were with JGR and the Gibbs family. Fans were also taken aback by the news. The Gibbs family is beloved in the sport, even though they have their fair share of detractors.

Kyle Busch, who is racing his last race with Joe Gibbs Racing on Sunday, said he was “Heartbroken.”

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released an official statement on the matter as well. Coy Gibbs was a major part of the sport and made an impact on a lot of people.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Path, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer,” France wrote.

There were other reactions as well.

Coy Gibbs Death Shocks NASCAR World

There really isn’t any other way you can put it, Coy Gibbs’ death has shocked the NASCAR world. He was just 49 years old, his son is paving a successful career in the sport – it hurts. There were tons of drivers that reached out to JGR or Ty Gibbs with words of kindness.

When the news broke, Denny Hamlin took to his own Twitter page. As a career-long Joe Gibbs Racing driver, this has to cut deep for Hamlin.

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest,” he tweeted, tagging JGR.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix features a Joe Gibbs Racing team. Christopher Bell will try to bring a championship to the mourning Gibbs team. His teammates will have a little more to race for as well today, and might give him a boost to the title.

