Clemson, SC

Box Score Breakdown: Clemson’s stat leaders in tough loss at Notre Dame

By Abigail Angalet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago



It is no secret Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) struggled in all aspects of Saturday’s game in South Bend and the statistics tell a similar story.

The Tigers struggled all night to build momentum and very noticeably lacked the caliber of physicality to evenly match what Notre Dame was consistently bringing to the field.

Quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik both had lackluster performances at the helm, garnering a combined 191 yards for one touchdown, two interceptions, a pick-6 and roughly a 67% completion rate.

On the defensive side, Clemson allowed 348 total yards of offense along with five touchdowns in a showing that highlighted the Tigers shortcomings and lack of experience in the backfield.

Check out Clemson Wire’s breakdown of the box score and the stats recorded in Clemson’s devastating 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on the road.

Passing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXlAr_0j0wt05R00 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Uiagalelei:
  • 27 / 39
  • 191 yards
  • One TD
  • One INT
Cade Klubnik:
  • 0 / 1
  • 0 yards
  • 0 TDS
  • One INT

Rushing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WO0LO_0j0wt05R00 Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

  • Will Shipley: 12 carries, 63 yards, One TD
  • DJ Uiagalelei: Nine carries, 23 yards
  • Phil Mafah: Three carries, 11 yards

Receiving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nnh4L_0j0wt05R00 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

  • Davis Allen: Seven receptions, 60 yards
  • Will Shipley: Five receptions, 17 yards
  • Antonio Williams: Four receptions, 26 yards
  • Joseph Ngata: Four receptions, 22 yards, One TD
  • Adam Randall: Two receptions, 27 yards
  • Beaux Collins: Two receptions, 18 yards
  • Sage Ennis: Two receptions, 17 yards
  • Phil Mafah: One reception, Four yards

Kick/Punt returns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oago1_0j0wt05R00 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

  • Will Shipley: Two kick returns, 21 yards

