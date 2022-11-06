Box Score Breakdown: Clemson’s stat leaders in tough loss at Notre Dame

It is no secret Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) struggled in all aspects of Saturday’s game in South Bend and the statistics tell a similar story.

The Tigers struggled all night to build momentum and very noticeably lacked the caliber of physicality to evenly match what Notre Dame was consistently bringing to the field.

Quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik both had lackluster performances at the helm, garnering a combined 191 yards for one touchdown, two interceptions, a pick-6 and roughly a 67% completion rate.

On the defensive side, Clemson allowed 348 total yards of offense along with five touchdowns in a showing that highlighted the Tigers shortcomings and lack of experience in the backfield.

Check out Clemson Wire’s breakdown of the box score and the stats recorded in Clemson’s devastating 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on the road.

Passing

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

27 / 39

191 yards

One TD

One INT

0 / 1

0 yards

0 TDS

One INT

DJ Uiagalelei:Cade Klubnik:

Rushing

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Will Shipley: 12 carries, 63 yards, One TD

DJ Uiagalelei: Nine carries, 23 yards

Phil Mafah: Three carries, 11 yards

Receiving

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Allen: Seven receptions, 60 yards

Will Shipley: Five receptions, 17 yards

Antonio Williams: Four receptions, 26 yards

Joseph Ngata: Four receptions, 22 yards, One TD

Adam Randall: Two receptions, 27 yards

Beaux Collins: Two receptions, 18 yards

Sage Ennis: Two receptions, 17 yards

Phil Mafah: One reception, Four yards

Kick/Punt returns

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Will Shipley: Two kick returns, 21 yards

1

1